High school football scores: Week 6

Scores will be updated throughout the evening. Follow along with our live ticker of scores from around the state.
Get caught up
News Tribune
Puyallup pandemonium: Vikings stay unbeaten, rally to beat No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin, 34-27
Quarterbacks are having field days in 4A NPSL’s ‘Passcade’ division
Week 6: High school football games of the week, predictions
Week 6: TNT state high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders
Play of the week: Stadium’s QB called it himself on game-winner against Bonney Lake
Undefeated Puyallup, Auburn Riverside break into 4A poll
Sumner football star is an Under Armour All-America candidate. But he needs your vote
The Olympian
Who will win? Week 6 high school football games to watch, predictions
Olympia’s Ceesay has big-play ability, and that could play pivotal role against Sumner
High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 5
Undefeated Rainier continues to climb 2B poll
Today’s Games
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake vs. Tahoma
Hazen vs. Kentridge
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn
Thomas Jefferson 7, Todd Beamer 6, 1Q
4A SPSL
Sumner vs. Olympia
South Kitsap 3, Bellarmine Prep 0, 1Q
Curtis vs. Rogers
3A PCL
Stadium 14, Bethel 7, 1Q
Lincoln vs. Mount Tahoma
Wilson vs. Bonney Lake
Lakes vs. Spanaway Lake
3A SSC
North Thurston vs. Peninsula
Gig Harbor at Shelton
Timberline 7, Yelm 7, 1Q
Capital vs. Central Kitsap
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Foss 7, Washington 0, 1Q
Franklin Pierce vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Lindbergh at Foster
White River 7, Fife 6, 1Q
2A SPSL SOUND
Highline vs. Clover Park
Orting at Steilacoom
Eatonville 6, River Ridge 0, 1Q
1A NISQUALLY
Port Townsend 61, Coupeville 12, f
Klahowya at Charles Wright Academy
Cascade Christian at Vashon Island
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Onalaska at Chief Leschi
Life Christian Academy at Napavine
2A EVCO
Black Hills at Aberdeen
Centralia at Tumwater
Rochester 6, W.F. West 0, 1Q
2B CENTRAL — MOUNTAIN
Rainier 8, Adna 0, 1Q
1A EVCO
Elma at Hoquiam
NONLEAGUE
Port Angeles vs. Renton
Newport of Bellevue 21, Emerald Ridge 0, 1Q
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
6 p.m.: Mount Rainier vs. Kentwood , at French Field
1B SEATAC
1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist at Quilcene (4-0)
5:30 p.m.: Muckleshoot Tribal (1-2) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (0-4), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kennedy 43, Kent Meridian 13
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Riverside 56, Decatur 7
Enumclaw 24, Federal Way 21
4A SPSL
Puyallup 34, Graham-Kapowsin 27 | Puyallup pandemonium: Vikings stay unbeaten, rally to beat No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin, 34-27
Around the State
Ferris 7, North Central 0
Naselle 60, Washington School For The Deaf 14
Tulalip Heritage 26, Lummi 14
Woodlawn (BR), La. 38, St. Michael’s 7
Comments