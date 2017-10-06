A player stretching out before the Bethel High School (4-1) vs. Stadium High School (4-1) football game at Stadium Bowl.
High school football scores: Week 6

October 06, 2017

Scores will be updated throughout the evening. Follow along with our live ticker of scores from around the state.

Today’s Games

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake vs. Tahoma

Hazen vs. Kentridge

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn

Thomas Jefferson 7, Todd Beamer 6, 1Q

4A SPSL

Sumner vs. Olympia

South Kitsap 3, Bellarmine Prep 0, 1Q

Curtis vs. Rogers

3A PCL

Stadium 14, Bethel 7, 1Q

Lincoln vs. Mount Tahoma

Wilson vs. Bonney Lake

Lakes vs. Spanaway Lake

3A SSC

North Thurston vs. Peninsula

Gig Harbor at Shelton

Timberline 7, Yelm 7, 1Q

Capital vs. Central Kitsap

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Foss 7, Washington 0, 1Q

Franklin Pierce vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Lindbergh at Foster

White River 7, Fife 6, 1Q

2A SPSL SOUND

Highline vs. Clover Park

Orting at Steilacoom

Eatonville 6, River Ridge 0, 1Q

1A NISQUALLY

Port Townsend 61, Coupeville 12, f

Klahowya at Charles Wright Academy

Cascade Christian at Vashon Island

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Onalaska at Chief Leschi

Life Christian Academy at Napavine

2A EVCO

Black Hills at Aberdeen

Centralia at Tumwater

Rochester 6, W.F. West 0, 1Q

2B CENTRAL — MOUNTAIN

Rainier 8, Adna 0, 1Q

1A EVCO

Elma at Hoquiam

NONLEAGUE

Port Angeles vs. Renton

Newport of Bellevue 21, Emerald Ridge 0, 1Q

Live Blog Prep Football Week 6
 

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL CASCADE

6 p.m.: Mount Rainier vs. Kentwood , at French Field

1B SEATAC

1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist at Quilcene (4-0)

5:30 p.m.: Muckleshoot Tribal (1-2) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (0-4), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kennedy 43, Kent Meridian 13

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Riverside 56, Decatur 7

Enumclaw 24, Federal Way 21

4A SPSL

Puyallup 34, Graham-Kapowsin 27 | Puyallup pandemonium: Vikings stay unbeaten, rally to beat No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin, 34-27

Around the State

Ferris 7, North Central 0

Naselle 60, Washington School For The Deaf 14

Tulalip Heritage 26, Lummi 14

Woodlawn (BR), La. 38, St. Michael’s 7

