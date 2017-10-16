Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris warms up before the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
High School Sports

Week 8: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

By TJ Cotterill

October 16, 2017 4:08 PM

October 16, 2017 4:08 PM

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Tired of being overlooked, Enumclaw stakes its claim by beating No. 6 Auburn Riverside

Sumner coach asked more of his star athlete. He got it in Tre Weed’s big game against Bellarmine

Sound defense, methodical offense keep Timberline undefeated against Tides

Prep roundup: Puyallup suffers first loss, Wilson gets first win, AMV outlasts Beamer

Cascade continues to assert itself as 1A power, shuts out Charles Wright

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (7-0)

2. Richland (7-0)

3. Woodinville (7-0)

4. Monroe (7-0)

5. Chiawana (6-1)

6. Puyallup (6-1)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)

8. Union (6-1)

9. Sumner (5-2)

10. Bothell (5-2)

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (7-0)

2. Bellevue (6-1)

3. Ferndale (7-0)

4. O’Dea (6-1)

5. Kamiakin (6-1)

6. Timberline (7-0)

7. Lincoln (6-1)

8. Edmonds-Woodway (6-1)

9. Oak Harbor (6-1)

10. Rainier Beach (4-2)

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6-1)

2. Tumwater (5-2)

3. Hockinson (7-0)

4. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)

5. Fife (7-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (6-1)

7. North Kitsap (7-0)

8. Selah (6-0)

9. Lakewood (6-1)

10. Lynden (4-3)

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (7-0)

2. Meridian (7-0)

3. Connell (5-1)

4. Montesano (7-0)

5. Colville (6-1)

6. Cascade Christian (6-1)

7. Okanogan (6-0)

8. Granger (6-0)

9. Zillah (6-1)

10. Mount Baker (5-2)

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (7-0)

2. Liberty-Spangle (7-0)

3. Napavine (6-1)

4. Adna (6-1)

5. Manson (6-0)

6. Rainier (6-1)

7. Davenport (6-1)

8. Concrete (6-1)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)

10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)

CLASS 1B

1. Sunnyside Christian (7-0)

2. Odessa-Harrington (6-0)

3. Quilcene (6-0)

4. Almira-Coulee/Hartine (6-1)

5. Cusick (6-1)

SOUTH SOUND STAT LEADERS

ICYMI: Quarterbacks are having field days in NPSL’s ‘Passcade’ division

*Through Week 7 (based on available stats)

PASSING

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Justin Seiber

Kentwood

159-234

2,308

27

2. Sam Huard

Kennedy Catholic

142-251

2,271

23

3. Jaxon Ingram

Hazen

122-208

2,114

22

4. Dylan Morris

Graham-Kapowsin

124-177

1,946

17

5. Nate Hughes

Bethel

106-151

1,718

25

6. Hunter Wendling

Stadium

108-174

1,669

20

7. Sui Daniels

Auburn Mountainview

127-213

1,616

14

8. Burke Griffin

Peninsula

119-147

1,610

15

9. Jacob Holcomb

Puyallup

116-195

1,585

19

10. Kyle Robinson

Yelm

81-155

1,527

15

RUSHING

Madden Tobeck
Although Robbie Tobeck was a center for the Seattle Seahawks, his son, Madden, right, has chosen a different football path as a running back for Cascade Christian. Photo taken in Puyallup on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: Madden Tobeck grew up around NFL. Now Cascade Christian senior has his own playing aspirations

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Blessing Leiato

Foster

149

1,766

19

2. Nazje Briscoe

Stadium

117

1,154

13

3. Delvon McNeely

Hazen

151

1,042

14

4. Kendell Oakes

Kennedy Catholic

153

1,041

N/A

5. Madden Tobeck

Cascade Christian

75

1,002

12

6. Khalil Lewis

Lakes

128

953

10

7. Dylan Paine

Tumwater

137

867

17

8. Michael Barnes

Timberline

137

782

8

9. Sam Braboy

Auburn Riverside

93

763

10

10. Bear Kuro

Enumclaw

134

749

14

RECEIVING

Cody Roe, lakes_2
Lakes wide receiver Cody Roe hauls in a pass during a recent practice. Photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: Cody Roe doesn’t mind where he plays for Lakes, as long as he’s on the field

NAME

SCHOOL

CATCHES

YARDS

TDs

1. Talan Alfrey

Auburn Mountainview

51

883

9

2. Tre Mason III

Graham-Kapowsin

46

794

8

3. Cody Roe

Lakes

29

756

7

4. Stephen Watson

Kentwood

56

736

9

5. Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic

37

730

7

6. Xavier Mason

Stadium

43

697

10

7. Trenton Morrison

Kennedy Catholic

29

653

6

8. Jake Moore

Kentwood

39

638

10

9. Darius Morrison

Puyallup

45

631

10

10. Tyquan Coleman

Cascade Christian

23

627

7

WEEK 6 TOP PERFORMERS

Talan Alfrey
Talan Alfrey of Auburn Mountainview gains a first down while playing quarterback in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

PASSING

Liam Bladow, Lakes

14-for-18, 385 yards, 4 TDs in win over Bonney Lake

JJ Lemming, Steilacoom

24-for-31, 355 yards, 5 TDs in win over Highline

Sui Daniels, Auburn Mountainview

20-for-35, 299 yards, 3 TDs in win over Todd Beamer

RUSHING

Delvon McNeely, Hazen

37 carries, 274 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 67 yards, TD in win over Kentlake

Joshua Camacho, Washington

18 carries, 230 yards, 3 TDs in win over Lindbergh

Nazje Briscoe, Stadium

19 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Wilson

RECEIVING

Cody Roe, Lakes

5 catches, 251 yards, 3 TDs in win over Bonney Lake

Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian

9 catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs in win over Charles Wright

Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview

10 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs; 11 carries, 30 yards, TD; 1-for-1 passing, 21 yards; 8 tackles in win over Beamer

MISCELLANIOUS

Tre Weed, Sumner

21 carries, 152 yards, TD; 4 catches 59 yards, TD, 2 INTs, TD in win over Bellarmine Prep

Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic

3 catches, 57 yards, TD; 2 interceptions in win over Tahoma

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

