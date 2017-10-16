Week 8: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Tired of being overlooked, Enumclaw stakes its claim by beating No. 6 Auburn Riverside
Sumner coach asked more of his star athlete. He got it in Tre Weed’s big game against Bellarmine
Sound defense, methodical offense keep Timberline undefeated against Tides
Prep roundup: Puyallup suffers first loss, Wilson gets first win, AMV outlasts Beamer
Cascade continues to assert itself as 1A power, shuts out Charles Wright
CLASS 4A
1. Camas (7-0)
2. Richland (7-0)
3. Woodinville (7-0)
4. Monroe (7-0)
5. Chiawana (6-1)
6. Puyallup (6-1)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)
8. Union (6-1)
9. Sumner (5-2)
10. Bothell (5-2)
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (7-0)
2. Bellevue (6-1)
3. Ferndale (7-0)
4. O’Dea (6-1)
5. Kamiakin (6-1)
6. Timberline (7-0)
7. Lincoln (6-1)
8. Edmonds-Woodway (6-1)
9. Oak Harbor (6-1)
10. Rainier Beach (4-2)
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (6-1)
2. Tumwater (5-2)
3. Hockinson (7-0)
4. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)
5. Fife (7-0)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (6-1)
7. North Kitsap (7-0)
8. Selah (6-0)
9. Lakewood (6-1)
10. Lynden (4-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (7-0)
2. Meridian (7-0)
3. Connell (5-1)
4. Montesano (7-0)
5. Colville (6-1)
6. Cascade Christian (6-1)
7. Okanogan (6-0)
8. Granger (6-0)
9. Zillah (6-1)
10. Mount Baker (5-2)
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (7-0)
2. Liberty-Spangle (7-0)
3. Napavine (6-1)
4. Adna (6-1)
5. Manson (6-0)
6. Rainier (6-1)
7. Davenport (6-1)
8. Concrete (6-1)
9. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)
10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)
CLASS 1B
1. Sunnyside Christian (7-0)
2. Odessa-Harrington (6-0)
3. Quilcene (6-0)
4. Almira-Coulee/Hartine (6-1)
5. Cusick (6-1)
SOUTH SOUND STAT LEADERS
ICYMI: Quarterbacks are having field days in NPSL’s ‘Passcade’ division
*Through Week 7 (based on available stats)
PASSING
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Justin Seiber
Kentwood
159-234
2,308
27
2. Sam Huard
Kennedy Catholic
142-251
2,271
23
3. Jaxon Ingram
Hazen
122-208
2,114
22
4. Dylan Morris
Graham-Kapowsin
124-177
1,946
17
5. Nate Hughes
Bethel
106-151
1,718
25
6. Hunter Wendling
Stadium
108-174
1,669
20
7. Sui Daniels
Auburn Mountainview
127-213
1,616
14
8. Burke Griffin
Peninsula
119-147
1,610
15
9. Jacob Holcomb
Puyallup
116-195
1,585
19
10. Kyle Robinson
Yelm
81-155
1,527
15
RUSHING
ICYMI: Madden Tobeck grew up around NFL. Now Cascade Christian senior has his own playing aspirations
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Blessing Leiato
Foster
149
1,766
19
2. Nazje Briscoe
Stadium
117
1,154
13
3. Delvon McNeely
Hazen
151
1,042
14
4. Kendell Oakes
Kennedy Catholic
153
1,041
N/A
5. Madden Tobeck
Cascade Christian
75
1,002
12
6. Khalil Lewis
Lakes
128
953
10
7. Dylan Paine
Tumwater
137
867
17
8. Michael Barnes
Timberline
137
782
8
9. Sam Braboy
Auburn Riverside
93
763
10
10. Bear Kuro
Enumclaw
134
749
14
RECEIVING
ICYMI: Cody Roe doesn’t mind where he plays for Lakes, as long as he’s on the field
NAME
SCHOOL
CATCHES
YARDS
TDs
1. Talan Alfrey
Auburn Mountainview
51
883
9
2. Tre Mason III
Graham-Kapowsin
46
794
8
3. Cody Roe
Lakes
29
756
7
4. Stephen Watson
Kentwood
56
736
9
5. Jabez Tinae
Kennedy Catholic
37
730
7
6. Xavier Mason
Stadium
43
697
10
7. Trenton Morrison
Kennedy Catholic
29
653
6
8. Jake Moore
Kentwood
39
638
10
9. Darius Morrison
Puyallup
45
631
10
10. Tyquan Coleman
Cascade Christian
23
627
7
WEEK 6 TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Liam Bladow, Lakes
14-for-18, 385 yards, 4 TDs in win over Bonney Lake
JJ Lemming, Steilacoom
24-for-31, 355 yards, 5 TDs in win over Highline
Sui Daniels, Auburn Mountainview
20-for-35, 299 yards, 3 TDs in win over Todd Beamer
RUSHING
Delvon McNeely, Hazen
37 carries, 274 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 67 yards, TD in win over Kentlake
Joshua Camacho, Washington
18 carries, 230 yards, 3 TDs in win over Lindbergh
Nazje Briscoe, Stadium
19 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Wilson
RECEIVING
Cody Roe, Lakes
5 catches, 251 yards, 3 TDs in win over Bonney Lake
Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian
9 catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs in win over Charles Wright
Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview
10 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs; 11 carries, 30 yards, TD; 1-for-1 passing, 21 yards; 8 tackles in win over Beamer
MISCELLANIOUS
Tre Weed, Sumner
21 carries, 152 yards, TD; 4 catches 59 yards, TD, 2 INTs, TD in win over Bellarmine Prep
Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic
3 catches, 57 yards, TD; 2 interceptions in win over Tahoma
