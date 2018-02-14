‘It felt like football’: Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw play a football-like defense on the basketball court

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:49 Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis Pause 2:52 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 1:34 Highlights: North Kitsap rains 3-pointers in winner-to-state game against Franklin Pierce 1:47 Highlights: Shalyse Smith leads Bellarmine over Union for state berth 1:10 What music hypes up Orting’s three-time state champ? ... Taylor Swift 2:29 Highlights: Capital nearly plays spoiler, but Abes rally late in quarterfinals 0:26 Lincoln ninth grader Sharayah Johnson leads Abes back to WCD semifinals 3:04 Highlights: Dekari Boyd, Franklin Pierce close in on state berth with win over Jalen Green, Lindbergh 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:53 TCU-bound Ben Wilson has his day at Sumner High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kaden Anderson had 14 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks and Peter Erickson scored 16 points to lead the Enumclaw High School boys basketball team to a 60-54 win over Curtis. Check out the video highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

