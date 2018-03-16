No losses, a state championship and Stanford scholarship — why this Spokane phenom was one of the state’s best ever

Central Valley starters (from left) Mady Simmelink, Hailey Christopher, Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull and Camryn Skaife celebrate from the bench in the final seconds of the Bears' 70-39 victory over the Woodinville Falcons in Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com