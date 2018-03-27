The Associated Press’ 2017-18 all-state high school basketball teams

The Associated Press released its 2017-18 all-state high school boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday.
Teams are voted on annually by sports reporters around the state and compiled by the AP.
Rainier Beach senior Kevin Porter Jr., who is headed to USC next season, was named the boys basketball state player of the year for all classifications. Lexie Hull, a Central Valley senior who will play at Stanford, was selected as the girls basketball state player of the year.
This season, 16 players from the South Sound were either first team or honorable mention selections, led by Gig Harbor junior Brynna Maxwell, who was named the 3A girls player of the year after leading the Tides to a state title.
A full list of selections from each classification is below:
ASSOCIATED PRESS 2017-18 ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
State player of the year (all classifications): Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, jr.
Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way, jr.
Carson Tuttle, Kamiak, sr.
Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, sr.
Riley Sorn, Richland, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Tyson, Bothell, sr.
Naje Smith, Lewis and Clark, sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach, sr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson, sr.
Erik Stevenson,Timberline, sr.
CJ Elleby, Cleveland, sr.
J’Raan Brooks, Garfield, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P.J. Fuller, Garfield, jr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Elijah Pepper, Selah, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Elijah Pepper, Selah, jr.
Demetrius Crosby II, Foss, sr.
Christian Zamora, Lynden, jr.
Steele Venters, Ellensburg, jr.
Clayton Whitman, Lynden, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Micah Pollard, Foss, jr.
Khyree Armstead, Mountlake Terrace, sr.
Trystan Lowry, Anacortes, sr.
Jordan Thomas, W.F. West., sr.
Zac Olmstead, North Kitsap, sr.
Tyler Berger, Mark Morris, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Cole Bajema, Lynden Christian, jr.
George Reidy, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
Lewis Pope, South Whidbey, sr.
Michael Coumont, Freeman, sr.
Antonio Salinas, Zillah, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kobe Kohls, Naches Valley, sr.
Casey Bauman, Nooksack Valley, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Brock Ravet, Kittitas, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Brock Ravet, Kittitas, jr.
Matt Poquette, Morton-White Pass, sr.
Cody Young, Adna, sr.
Erik Farias, St. George’s, jr.
Joe Taylor, Brewster, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Justin Jeske, Liberty (Spangle), sr.
Reece Wallace, Toledo, sr.
Carson Cloaninger, Colfax, jr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Erwin Weary, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Erwin Weary, Cedar Park Christian, sr.
PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist, sr.
Maguire Isaak, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, jr.
Luke Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Zach Cain, Taholah, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Moffet, Odessa, soph.
Cade Bosma, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Jacob Tewalt, Pomeroy, sr.
Brandon Flett, Wellpinit, sr.
GIRLS
State player of the year (all classifications): Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Lexie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
Kylee Griffen, Lake Stevens, sr.
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, sr.
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Lacie Hull, Central Valley, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jade Loville, Skyline, sr.
JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, jr.
Gina Marxen, Eastlake, sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, jr.
Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, jr.
Belle Frazier, Peninsula, jr.
Brooke Walling, Prairie, jr.
Dalayah Daniels, Garfield, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Sarver, West Seattle, sr.
Kondalia Montgomery, Lincoln, sr.
Ashley Alter, Stanwood, sr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
Jelly Perry, Lakewood, sr.
Emily Rodabaugh, Archbishop Murphy, jr.
Beyonce Bea, Washougal, jr.
Marissa Cortes, Prosser, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Genesis Wilkinson, East Valley (Spokane), jr.
Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
Jenni Johnson, Toppenish, sr.
Georgia Lavinder, White River, sr.
Julia Johnson, W.F. West, sr.
Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, soph.
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere, soph.
Julianna Walker, Annie Wright, fr.
Katrina Gimmaka, Nooksack Valley, sr.
Samantha Bowman, Zillah, sr.
Avery Dykstra, Lynden Christian, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Irena Korolenko, Cedar Park Christian, soph.
Taylor Stephens, La Center, jr.
Isabela Hernandez, Lynden Christian, jr.
Sienna Swannack, Lakeside, sr.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Carmen Gfeller, Colfax, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Carmen Gfeller, Colfax, sr.
Talia von Oelhoffen, Tri-Cities Prep, fr.
Melissa Lee, Napavine, sr.
Makenzie Kaech, Ilwaco, sr.
Sydney Abbott, Davenport, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Britnee Guerrero, Mabton, sr.
Mollie Olson, Napavine, sr.
Alea Yun, Life Christian, jr.
Cece Bergquist, St. George’s, sr.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Dakota Patchen, Colton, jr.
FIRST TEAM
Dakota Patchen, Colton, jr.
Gabi Isaak, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, jr.
Sailor Liefke, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Nayha Mills, Yakama Tribal, sr.
Tiffany Boutain, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabi Rick, Selkirk, sr.
Emily Banks, Sunnyside Christian, sr.
Maddy Dixon, Pomeroy, soph.
Gina McCaulley, Neah Bay, sr.
Katie Arrasmith, Garfield-Palouse, sr.
