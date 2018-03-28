Wilson's Emmitt Matthews Jr. decommits from UConn

Emmitt Matthews Jr., a three-star recruit from Wilson High School, announced Wednesday morning via Twitter he has decided to decommit from UConn.
Matthews signed his National Letter of Intent during the early period in November, said the university has granted his release.
The decision comes less than three weeks after the university parted ways with coach Kevin Ollie, who was with the Huskies for six seasons before he was fired March 10.
Dan Hurley, who previously coached at Rhode Island, was named as Ollie's successor last week.
"After long discussions with my family over the past days, it is in my best interest to de-commit from UConn and explore other options," Matthews posted on Twitter.
Matthews, who was The News Tribune's All-Area player of the year, averaged 22.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per game for the Rams this season.
Despite playing with a broken wrist, he led Wilson to the Class 3A state quarterfinals and was named the 3A state player of the year by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.
Matthews was also an all-state selection by TNT and The Associated Press, and is slated to play in the Northwest Shootout — which features the top high school players from Washington and Oregon — in April.
He had offers from several Division I programs, including schools like West Virgina, Washington and Oregon State before signing with UConn.
