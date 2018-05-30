Puyallup native Tim Peterson pitches 2 innings of relief in MLB debut

Tim Peterson, a Puyallup native, made his MLB debut with the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old right-hander graduated from Emerald Ridge High School in 2009, and pitched in the majors for the first time just hours after he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Peterson pitched two innings of relief in New York's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
He allowed one run on one hit while throwing 29 pitches, including 17 strikes.
Peterson entered the game in the sixth inning in relief for former Seattle Mariners pitcher Jason Vargas. He retired the side in order in the sixth on seven pitches.
In the seventh, Peterson allowed a one-out solo home run to Johan Camargo, but finished the inning otherwise unscathed to preserve a 2-1 Mets lead.
He retired five of the seven batters he faced.
Peterson was The News Tribune's All-Area baseball player of the year as a high school senior in 2009. He pitched at Western Nevada College and Kentucky before being drafted in the 20th round by the Mets in 2012.
Peterson has spent the past seven seasons bouncing around the minor leagues in the Mets organization.
Before he was called up, he impressed as a late-game reliever for Las Vegas.
He posted a 3.58 earned run average in 28 2/3 innings, while striking out 40, and led the club with seven saves.
