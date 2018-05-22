Another hit: Mitch Haniger leaves game after hit-by-pitch. Mariners lead the majors in that stat

Mitch Haniger took a 91-mph sinker off of his left wrist in the fourth inning.
That was the 29th time a Seattle Mariners batter has been hit by a pitch this season.
An inning later Haniger wasn’t in the game.
No Dee Gordon (fractured right toe), no Robinson Cano (fractured finger and 80-game drug suspension), no Nelson Cruz (elbow contusion) … now Haniger.
The Mariners announced that X-rays came back negative on Haniger's wrist and he was listed as day-to-day.
He went to the disabled list on July 30 last season when he was hit in the face by a pitch, causing a facial laceration. That’s why he now wears the guard on hit batting helmet.
Haniger played in the bottom of the fourth inning in right field, but Andrew Romine took over in his place for the bottom of the fifth after Haniger took the pitch off his wrist from Oakland Athletics starter Trevor Cahill.
It came after Nelson Cruz took a fastball off of his elbow in Saturday’s game against the Tigers and didn’t play Sunday.
Saturday was Cruz’s first game back since taking a pitch off of his foot in Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners entered Tuesday’s game tied with the Chicago Cubs for the most batters hit by a pitch in the major leagues.
And then Mariners starter Mike Leake hit A’s left-fielder Mark Canha with two outs in that bottom of the fifth inning – seeming to be a clear rebuttal for the A’s plunking Haniger.
But after back-to-back singles from Matt Joyce and Marcus Semien, Canha then scored to give Oakland a 2-0 lead.
Haniger entered the day as the Mariners' No. 3 hitter, batting .298 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI and a .951 on-base plus slugging.
And this came just over a week after Cano fractured his finger when he was struck by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers on May 13. Cano had surgery last week on it.
