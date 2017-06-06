Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy was hospitalized shortly before his death, report states

f hCortez Kennedy, the Seattle Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive lineman, was hospitalized for almost a week before he was found dead, according to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times.
Kennedy was there for five days due to swelling in his legs about two weeks before he was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, home May 23, the report states.
But his official cause of death remains unknown as Orlando Police continue their investigation. Kennedy was 48.
Their police account also stated Kennedy had been feeling dizzy the day before he died, asking a friend that afternoon to check on him when she got off work the following morning.
She found him “on the bedroom floor” and she tried to find someone outside to help perform live-saving rescue, but couldn’t find anyone, the report states. So she ran back into the house and did compressions.
When police responded they found Kennedy unresponsive and with no vitals. He was declared dead at 10:26 a.m.
Why Kennedy’s legs were swollen remains unclear. The report did not specify, but it states that there was paperwork in his house showing he was in the hospital from May 10-15.
The Seahawks recently announced plans to honor Kennedy this season with players wearing a No. 96 decal, his jersey number with the team, on their helmets.
Kennedy – one of the greatest and most popular Seahawks of all time, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and had 58 career sacks. He became the second Seahawks player to earn NFL Defensive Player of the Year, following Kenny Easley, when he was selected for the award in 1992.
He became the 10th member of the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor in 2006.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
