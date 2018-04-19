Good news on the Thomas front for Seahawks?

If you’ve been wringing your hands worrying that Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas would holdout, miss training camp or even be traded, there’s a bit of good news.
On Thursday, at the Ben’s Fund charity event, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said representatives for Thomas told him that Thomas will not hold out to start the 2018 season.
Thomas is still under contract for one more year but has been giving signals – some subtle, others not so much – since last year that he wants to rework his deal. The three-time All-Pro free safety skipped the start of Seattle's voluntary offseason workouts on Monday, according to reports.
The Seahawks cannot fine Thomas because these conditioning workouts and exercises with the team's training staff at its headquarters are voluntary, per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. So are the organized team activities that will begin on the practice field May 21.
The only mandatory event of the offseason is the Seahawks' lone veteran minicamp. That is June 12-14. The team could fine Thomas for missing that, and any of training camp that begins at the end of July.
The Seahawks have had stars skip these offseason workouts in previous springs. Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett used to stay at his winter home in Hawaii then show up for the mandatory minicamp and training camp to avoid fines. Former cornerstone running back Marshawn Lynch also usually only showed up when he was mandated to, usually by the start of training camp.
Thomas, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, turns 29 next month. He has been talking about wanting an extension from the Seahawks since August.
Thomas has a base salary of $8.5 million this year, with a $10.4 million cap charge. The Seahawks would save $8.5 million in cap space by trading him. They have been rightly asking for something approaching the moon — two high-round draft choices next week and perhaps more — for Thomas.
Ben's Fund provides grant opportunities for Washington state families that have children with autistic spectrum disorders. Schneider's son Ben was diagnosed with autism at age 3.
