Surprise! Seahawks trade down, draft San Diego St. runner Rashaad Penny in round one: "It's amazing"

Turns out, the Seahawks are serious about fixing the running game this year.
So serious, they surprised just about everyone by trading down nine spots in round one then drafting San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.
"We didn't expect this. It's amazing," Penny said Thursday night from his draft party with about 50 people packed into his home in Norwalk, California.
"The mocks and the predictions, they don't mean anything. This is real. I am just so blessed right now!"
Yes, most predictions before the draft figured Penny as a second-round choice on Friday. He was rated behind Derrius Guice of LSU, Ronald Jones of USC and Sony Michel from Georgia. All three of those backs were still on the board at 27.
The Seahawks obviously didn't rate Penny that way. They made him the second running back taken in the draft. Penn State's wondrous Saquon Barkley went second hours earlier, to the New York Giants.
Michel got drafted by New England four spots after Seattle took Penny.
Penny, 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, led the nation with 2,248 yards rushing yards with 23 touchdowns last season for the Aztecs. He is a physical back with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash. He's known as a guy who seeks to run through holes and over people rather than away from them.
"SEATTLE WHATS GOOD!!" Penny posted on his Twitter account Thursday night.
With team owner Paul Allen at coach Pete Carroll's right in the Seahawks' draft room, the Seahawks made a running back their first-round pick for only the second time in team history. The others: Curt Warner and Shaun Alexander.
Seattle's running backs were 32nd, last, in the league last season in rushing yards produced. The days of quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team in rushing, by hundreds of yards, must end.
"I can do whatever it takes to win a game, that's for sure. That's what I am going to bring to Seattle.
"I want to bring that team back to where it was a few years ago...I want to thank everyone in that organization for trusting me.
"They need a guy to come in and help. I'm the right guy for that. ... I think that's why they picked me."
The Seahawks had a grand total of one rushing touchdown last season—by a converted wide receiver, J.D. McKissic.
Penny joins Chris Carson, the 2017 seventh-round pick returning from a broken leg and ankle-ligament injuries, former practice-squad player Mike Davis and often-injured C.J. Prosise as true running backs in the Seahawks' backfield. And Prosise was a wide receiver for most of his time at Notre Dame before the Seahawks drafted him in the third round in 2016.
Earlier Thursday evening, Seattle made a trade involving its first-round pick for the seventh consecutive year. General manager John Schneider made a deal with his former employers in Green Bay to move down from the 18th pick to the 27th in round one. The Seahawks also gained a third-round choice they were missing and a sixth-round pick they also did not have entering the draft.
The official deal: Seattle traded the 18th pick plus a seventh-round selection (248 overall) to Green Bay for the 27th pick in round one, a third-round choice (76) and sixth-round pick (186).
Seattle goes from 8 to nine picks in this draft, and get in rounds it wasn't in before today. The eight that would have tied 2015 for their fewest choices in a draft under Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.
Thursday's deal down was the 55th trade involving at least one draft choice in the nine years Carroll and Schneider have been running the Seahawks.
As usual, quarterback dictated Thursday's first round. The four passers taken in the first 10 picks—Baker Mayfield to Cleveland at number one, Sam Darnold third to the Jets, Josh Allen to Buffalo at seven and Josh Rosen to Arizona at 10—set a league record for most QBs drafted quickest.
