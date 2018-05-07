Remember Demore'ea Stringfellow? Big WR's back in Seattle, trying to stick with Seahawks

The Seahawks may have found an intriguing option as the huge, physical wide receiver they always are seeking.
They found him off the University of Washington's, the Miami Dolphins' and the New York Jets' discard piles.
Damore'ea Stringfellow, the former Washington Husky and Mississippi transfer, was perhaps the most impressive of the 46 tryout players the Seahawks had in this past weekend for their three-day rookie minicamp.
Don't take my word for it. Take Seattle coach Pete Carroll's.
"(Stringfellow) had a good camp. He did a nice job," Carroll said Sunday. "He looked like he fit and made a real good statement to give himself a chance here."
The former UW wide receiver who got suspended out of the Huskies' program in 2014 looked and practiced bigger in his blue Seahawks practice jersey than his listed 6-2 and 218 pounds. That got Carroll's attention. He is constantly looking for bigger, physically dominant wide receivers to complement Seattle's smaller playmakers outside such as Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.
The Seahawks' need to for a physically superior matchup at receiver increased in March when 6-7 tight end Jimmy Graham signed as a free agent with Green Bay.
Early in Sunday's scrimmaging Stringfellow zipped past his defender and caught a 40-yard pass in stride down the right sideline from former UW and Utah quarterback Troy Williams, another tryout player over the weekend when the Seahawks hosted the most such guys of any recent rookie minicamp.
Stringfellow was a promising Huskies receiver at Washington until February 2014. On the night the Seahawks won Super Bowl 48 by smashing Denver, Stringfellow and former Huskies quarterback Cyler Miles allegedly assaulted Seahawks fans on and around the UW campus. New Huskies coach Chris Petersen suspended Stringfellow and Miles from Washington's program. Police charged Stringfellow with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of third-degree malicious mischief. He was sentenced in a plea deal to five days on a work crew, was fined $693 and was ordered to attend anger-management counseling. He transferred to Mississippi later in 2014.
He played two seasons at Ole Miss, then declared his intent to enter the NFL in 2017 with one year of college eligibility remaining. The Miami Dolphins signed him as an undrafted free agent last year. He did this for Miami in a 2017 preseason game:
But the Dolphins released him in September, at the end of the preseason. The New York Jets had him on their practice squad last regular season. The Jets released Stringfellow on April 27.
This past weekend he was trying to stick back in Seattle.
Carroll made it sound like Stringfellow may have earned a longer look than a tryout.
The Seahawks top two wide receivers are Baldwin at 5-10, 192 pounds and Lockett at 5-10, 182. Last year's draft picks Amara Darboh (6-2) and David Moore (6-0) are each 219 pounds, but remain unproven unknowns.
"We would always like to have (big wide receivers)," Carroll said. "Our guys that do a lot of our playing are the quicker guys, smaller guys ... so we are always looking."
The Seahawks had 67 signed players on their 90-man roster after the draft that ended April 28. They drafted nine players, then signed 15 undrafted free agents last week for the rookie minicamp. They released Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril with a failed-physical designation on Friday to get back down to the roster limit of 90.
Avril will be a new daily co-host on Seattle's KJK 950 AM, the station announced Monday. So the Seahawks' loss is Seattle's gain.
The Seahawks will spend this week deciding which of those undrafted free agents or the 67 roster players to release, and which if any of the tryout guys to sign.
There appears likely to be at least one man about to get waived, to give the Seahawks a chance to see more of Stringfellow—or another particualarly big, physical free-agent wide receiver from UW.
Kasen Williams became a free agent last week when he cleared league waivers from Cleveland. Williams played for the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent at the end of the 2016 season then starred in the summer of 2017, yet Seattle waived him in its final preseason cuts. Williams didn't last one claiming turn, that of the Browns, before they claimed him the first week of September. Williams played for Cleveland last year before the Browns waived him then put him on their practice squad in November.
Comments