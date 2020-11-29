Takeout Tacoma: Your best bets for to-go food in the Lincoln District

The bánh mì at Cafe La Vie in Tacoma’s Lincoln District is some of the best $5 you can spend. Find more deals and delightful food throughout this diverse culinary neighborhood. ksherred@thenewstribune.com

The Lincoln International District works hard for its nickname.

Of course, it’s known for its Asian markets and longstanding Vietnamese restaurants, but Mexican and Central American entrepreneurs have injected the neighborhood with even more global culinary destinations.

Since 2018, when the city completed the Lincoln Revitalization Project, the main drag of 38th Street has looked different — with bigger sidewalks and an archway of clouds that lets you know you are in a very special place.

Said council member Catherine Ushka at the ribbon-cutting, the artwork “reminds a community that has not had equitable investment — or anything else — to dream big rather than be limited by any other expectations.”

It wasn’t easy, as many business owners lost revenue during the drawn-out construction process. But the owners of VK Viet Kitchen, which opened just last year, say they wanted to be part of that next generation.

For the purposes of this guide, we consider the Lincoln District with a northern and western boundary of I-5. On the east, we reach into the edge of McKinley, the bulk of which is featured in the Dome/McKinley/Museum list. To the south, we stop around 48th Street.

Many of these restaurants are built with a quick-serve model, so many are ideal for takeout. Online ordering is a bit scarce here, so we recommend calling or ordering in-person.

As with previous iterations, no third-party delivery mentioned here: It’s always best to order directly from the restaurant.

Taqueria la Michoacána

▪ 1301 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-232-3528, taquerialamichoacanaa.com

▪ Daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone

▪ Best for: beyond-basics Mexican

A recent addition to the Lincoln District, this taqueria has all the favorites and then some. For your tacos ($1.99-$3.98), torta ($9.49-$11.48) or burrito ($8.49-$10.48), choose among seven meats including adobada (similar to al pastor but grilled on a flat-top versus roasted on the trompa) and tripe, plus three vegetarian options. For cheesy, crispy goodness, try a plate of queso birria or dorado tacos ($10.99-$12). Full plates range from camarones a la diabla and mojarra frita to frito de puerco and carne asada. On weekends, scoop a bowl of rich menudo ($12.99).

Fresh and expertly cared for fish mean it’s easy to let the chef choose for you at Gari of Sushi in Tacoma’s Lincoln District. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Gari of Sushi

▪ 1209 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-475-3456, gariofsushi.net

▪ Monday-Sunday 3-9 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone

▪ Best for: fresh sushi

Delightful sushi from chef-owner Kazu Kamada starts with classic maki ($5.95-$9.50) — tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura — and rolls to 16 signature creations ($11.95-$19.95), like the Geisha with tuna, salmon and yellow-tail and the Puyallup with BBQ eel, shrimp and crab. Let the experts curate a Chi-ra-shi plate of sashimi with rice ($31.95), and tack on an appetizer of geso karaage (fried tentacles, $8.95). At lunch, specials include sushi combos ($14.95-$16.95), bento boxes with tempera, gyoza, several petite sides and sushi ($16) and donburi ($11.95). Takeout or not, each dish is artfully prepared with care.

A study in banh mi perfection at Cafe La Vie in the Lincoln International District of Tacoma. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Cafe La Vie

▪ 3724 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma, 253-472-3724, cafelavietacoma.square.site

▪ Daily 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: bánh mì and curated menu of Vietnamese specialties

The petite Cafe La Vie, just off the main drag of 38th Street, exemplifies the beauty of a neighborhood staple worth a trip from across town. The short-and-sweet menu of 10 dishes means whatever you choose will be as memorable as it is inexpensive. A bánh mì — BBQ pork, cold cut or Deluxe Dac Biet — on perfectly crispy baguette will set you back but $5. A bowl of bún bò hue ($10.50), sprinkled with a medley of herbs, bean sprouts and some of the provided hot oil, will cure a hangover or a cold perhaps better than pho. A phin-brewed coffee ($4.50) with the requisite condensed milk is a must. Usually buzzing with locals at lunchtime, you’re in good hands no matter what you order.

Vien Dong has anchored Tacoma’s Lincoln District for more than 30 years. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Vien Dong

▪ 3801 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma, 253-472-6668, facebook.com/Viendong38rh/

▪ Wednesday-Monday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: pho and other Vietnamese essentials

With its prominent corner location, Vien Dong has anchored the Lincoln District for more than 30 years. Known for its pho, the family-owned restaurant also serves hu tieu (“who teeyoo”), a surf-and-turf specialty of southern Vietnam that takes inspiration from Cambodian and Chinese cooking, with an egg noodle rather than thin rice. A few combine pork sausage and shrimp, while a couple add calamari and crab. No matter what soup style suits you, ask for the broth to be packaged separately to maintain the noodle’s integrity. House special chicken dishes, plus vermicelli, rice and stir-frys, round out the vast menu where nothing costs more than $12.

Bambu Tacoma joined the Lincoln District in 2019 and has since showered the neighborhood with chè, boba and fun-flavored waffles. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Bambu Tacoma

▪ 773 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-212-3882, drinkbambu.com/menu/tacoma

▪ Tuesday-Sunday noon-7 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: Vietnamese drinks and desserts

Come for the chè, stay for the waffles. This regional chain of dessert cafes focuses on the Vietnamese dessert drink, juicy treats packed with mung beans, pandan and grass jelly, basil and lotus seeds. Of 15 house varieties ($5.50-$6.50), all are free from gluten, peanut and dairy. In addition to milk teas, coffee, smoothies and snow ice in many flavors and the Filipno halo-halo, you can indulge in a coconut, pandan or taro waffle ($4.50 each, $8 for two); add a scoop of sesame, durian, ube or Thai tea ice cream (+$3.50) because why not? For tomorrow, take home some macarons and ice cream mochi ($2.25-$2.50).

The funky gỏi xoài (green mango salad) at VK Viet Kitchen in Tacoma complements the rest of the menu’s savory flavors. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

VK Viet Kitchen

▪ 758 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-474-3992, facebook.com

▪ Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (open at 10 a.m. weekends)

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: northern Vietnamese specialties

The couple behind VK (which stands for their initials) enlivens the typical Vietnamese menu with northern specialties that deserve a home in your order. The cha cá la vong ($12), native to Hanoi, stars seared halibut swimming in a golden turmeric bath with a pile of dill, and the squid saté a full creature in a garlicky marinade ($14). Try the bò né ($12), superior steak and eggs served with baguette, any time of day. Classic Vietnamese dishes deliver here, too, from all kinds of pho ($8.50-$13), vermicelli ($10-$12) and rolls ($4). For something crunchy, get the soft-shell crab tempura ($8) and definitely one of the refreshing, spicy salads — like the green mango with prawns, beef or tofu ($8).

Dragon’s Crawfish

▪ 750 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-301-0020, facebook.com

▪ Tuesday-Sunday 1-8 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: northern Vietnamese specialties

No matter where you dig into a Cajun seafood boil, you’re bound to make a mess. Save the dish-washing for another day when you order crustaceans by the pound from the affable owners of this chill Lincoln corner restaurant. Prices vary, but a rough go sits around $12-$15 per pound of clams, crawfish and shrimp. Crabs — snow, king, Dungeness, as available — usually hit above $35 per pound, but combo deals abound: just ask for the special. Go saucy with garlic butter or dry with original Cajun. Toss in sides ($1-$4.99) of fries, corn, potato and sausage for a veritable feast, paper napkins essential.

Tho Tuong BBQ

▪ 715 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-474-2279, facebook.com/tacomarestaurant

▪ Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (though closing time varies)

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: Asian BBQ meats by the pound

Within the tiny storefront of Tho Tuong, the menu, ever-elusive online, is most accessible in-person, written on a chalkboard behind the open kitchen. Let your choice of roasted or barbecue pork, duck or chicken guide you (about $10-$20 per pound). “Lunch boxes” come with a bit of rice and, in the case of duck, a few slices of jalapeno, but otherwise meat is sold by the pound. Sometimes it runs out and the shop closes early, so make haste for that delicious char siu.

Every torta at El Zocalo in Tacoma’s Lincoln District will please, but here’s the Rusa which combines lightly breaded steak with roasted pork and “hot dog,” which sounds weird but tastes great with layers of Oaxacan cheese, onion, tomato and avocado. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

El Zocalo Tortas Y Bakery

▪ 701 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-474-9000, facebook.com

▪ Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: Mexican tortas and pastries

At $12.49, one might wonder if this sandwich is worth it. It is. Between two perfectly soft yet sturdy torta slices sit layers, like a sunrise, of Oaxacan cheese, avocado, tomato, jalapeno and onion. If you prefer chorizo, go for the Toluqueño with that and pork thigh; for beef, have the Alemana with breaded steak and ham — though any choice wins. This gem also sells gorditas ($6.99), huaraches on house tortillas ($12.49) and platters of of carne asada ($15.99), but the tortas! Did we mention they’re served with addictive housemade chips?

Casita

▪ 3819 S. Park Ave., Tacoma, instagram.com/casitatacoma

▪ Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ How to order: vendor depending, online or in-person

▪ Best for: rotating pop-up food

New on the scene in the Lincoln District, this collaborative enterprise connects local art, plants, food and people under the roof of one old craftsman house. Retail vendors vary, as do the food purveyors. Since opening in October, the shop has welcomed Tacoma’s Filipino maestro Jan Parker Cookery and pizza makers Cole and Coal, built for takeaway. Sweets and treats join the mix sometimes, too. Follow Casita Tacoma on Instagram for updates and each weekend’s collective.

Uncle Thurm’s Soul Food

▪ 3709 S. G St., Tacoma, 253-475-1881, facebook.com/unclethurm

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: soul food favorites and breakfast

The bright yellow awning beckons you to soul food central. Plates of ribs, Cajun catfish, pork chops and chitlins come with Southern greens and go-to sides of potato salad, mac and cheese, candied yams, red beans and rice ($15.95). Under $10.95 is the fried chicken dinner, as well as meatloaf, roast beef and chicken fried steak. Can’t decide? Order the Soul Food Medley ($10.95-$18.95). Desserts of sweet potato pie, peach cobbler and banana pudding, for a cool $3.25, are an easy add. Hours can be finicky, so be sure to call ahead.

Old Times Bakery in Tacoma churns out a vast array of international pastries, with a bent toward European-influenced Central American sweets such as massini, a cream-filled sponge cake flambéd like a crème brûlée. Pictured with it: a coconut roll and a walnut cream Danish. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Old Times Bakery

▪ 3514 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-625-5898, facebook.com

▪ Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

▪ How to order: easiest in-person

▪ Best for: pastries of all kinds, with European meets Central American bent

Quiet be the storefront but full be the pastry case at this homey shop before the hill toward downtown. Pinpointing a specialty here would leave too many delicious treats on the table. Scones, cookies and cakes abound, but ask about the South American specialties like massini, a pillow of sweet cream between two layers of Uruguayan sponge cake, the top flambéd like crème brûlée. Coconut rolls offer a not-too-sweet alternative to cinnamon rolls, and quesitos in many flavors a flaky Danish choice. Daily selection varies, and it’s easiest to talk through options (and tour the pastry case) in-person.

A sampling of tacos at El Antojo in Tacoma, on the edge of the Lincoln District and McKinley. If someone in your house wants a burger, grab one under the same roof at the Burger Broiler. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

El Antojo

▪ 3801 E. McKinley Ave., Tacoma, 253-475-0375, elantojo.com

▪ Daily 10 a.m.-midnight (open at 9 a.m. Sunday)

▪ How to order: online, by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: tacos and other masa-based delights

Connected to a Burger Broiler, this regional chain feels more like a fast-food joint inside, but it’s fresher than meets the eye. Tacos abound with 10 proteins, including a juicy adobada and flavorful carnitas, plus lengua and tripe, all served with grilled jalapenos and cebollitas. Veg-heads will appreciate the cheesy mushroom choice. Orders start with three tacos and run to six per combo ($8.70-$13.98 with a Favoritos); specials are cheaper with limited meat choices. Beyond gorditas, sopitos and copious platters of carne asada and pollo, try the tlacoyos, blue corn tortillas served open-faced with chorizo or chicharron ($9.88 for two plus drink). Bonus: open late.

Taqueria Zamora

▪ 4314 E. Portland Ave., Tacoma, 253-397-7755, facebook.com/taqueriazamora4314

▪ Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: Mexican classics with breakfast

Tucked inside a convenience store, Zamora is more than a taqueria. It’s not on the main menu, but tacos can be ordered individually or as a plate here (three with rice and beans, $8.99). You should be tempted, though, to order one of the other 22 dishes: steak ranchero, camarones diablo, tostadas pulpo, chile relleno ($10.99-$11.99). Breakfast is served ‘til noon, with chorizo, nopales and machaca con huevo, chilaquiles swimming in spicy red sauce ($8.99). Note: cash only.

La Perla del Mar

▪ 3850 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-380-8489, facebook.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: mariscos

It’s not quite as fun without a cold michelada in hand, but the mariscos at this humble Mexican restaurant are worth it. Start with a Tostado Tacoma piled high with shrimp, pulpo and scallops ($11.99). Then choose your seafood adventure: the Pacifico snack with shrimp and crab, the whole-fish mojarra frita (with rice, beans and salad, $14), or the surf and turf of carne asada with shrimp, mushrooms and bell peppers (with rice, beans and salad $26). To share, get the molcajete de mariscos, which obviously won’t come in a molcajete, but will still be packed with cold seafood ($18.99). By land, tacos Adrian fulfill cheesy, meaty desires ($10.99, with a cold side plus hot onions and chile).

Erica’s Peace Love & Ice Cream

▪ 4822 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-232-5463, facebook.com

▪ Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: Mexican desserts and snacks

When in need of a snack, or a morning pick-me-up, or a late afternoon sweet, this little shop is there for you with very fresh fruit. Mix and match more than 18 flavors — from strawberry, mango and guava to Jamaica, tamarind and arroz con leche — into a smoothie or raspado blended with shaved ice ($4.59 and up). For the latter, start simple with the San Miguelito of strawberry, chile and chamoy, a salty, sour, pickled plum syrup. Then there’s mangonadas sprinkled with fresh cubes of mango and simple agua frescas. In addition to colorful ice creams, here you can also bag perfect the ultimate snack of esquites. Hey, it’s a vegetable!

Vuelve a la Vida

▪ 5312 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-473-7068, facebook.com

▪ Daily 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: tamales, mariscos and Mexican classics

First thing’s first: homemade tamales. They shine. Order per piece ($2.75) or by the half- or full-dozen ($16-$28). They might not stay intact but no matter — the juicy pork and supple masa is divine. Then consider generous plates of mole poblano, fajitas and carnitas ($14.95-$19.95) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole, or enchiladas (three per order, $16.25). Follow the menu to the house specials, where arroz con pollo, buttery fish and on Thursdays only, chiles rellenos await — available in a side portion or as a single or double order ($6.25-$14.75).