Takeout Tacoma: Your best bets for takeout in the Stadium District

This nook of a neighborhood, with some of Tacoma’s best views, packs a lot of culinary punch into its limited square feet.

For the purposes of this guide, though, we have stretched those boundaries around Stadium High School to wrap in The Parkway, Hank’s and Frisko Freeze.

The north end of Division, around It’s Greek to Me, was melded into the Hilltop list. On the east and south end, we cut off the downtown guide around 6th Avenue, near Corina Bakery and Infinite Soups.

We start at Cider + Cedar, a truly unique cider taproom that opened in 2020 and move north to Doyle’s. In other words, plenty of booze to go around, even to-go.

Many here are beloved for the experience, so remember them when the time is right for us to return in full. A few offer outdoor seating in the interim.

A few prominent restaurants remain temporarily closed and thus are omitted here: Rhein Haus, Art House Cafe, Harvester and Hob Nob.

Newcomer Gilman House, which Devil’s Reef owners Jason and Robyn Alexander opened last summer, has sporadic hours at the moment, but it’s worth following them on Instagram to catch new drinks and food specials. Before the holidays, they were selling takeout from both concepts through the Gilman House kitchen, meaning everything from tiki cocktails to gin drinks, and housemade biscuits and gravy.

Cider + Cedar near downtown Tacoma specializes in natural ciders, many from Washington state and the Pacific Northwest. Owners Sterling Paradiso and Mia Daughenbaugh offer their picks for cider pairings at Thanksgiving, ideal for your intimate pandemic family gathering. Mia Daughenbaugh Cider + Cedar Tacoma







Cider + Cedar

▪ 612 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, 253-327-1404, ciderandcedar.com

▪ Friday-Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or in-person

▪ Best for: cider!

You won’t find a better selection of heirloom ciders anywhere in the area, not even at some of our great bottle shops, than you will at Cider + Cedar. This lovely taproom — so well-appointed, with old-growth cedar from the Olympic Peninsula, you’ll want to move in — focuses on ciders crafted in the Pacific Northwest, on tap and in bottles. Ask owners Mia and Sterling Paradiso for recommendations for any occasion. Hours are currently limited, but you can order anytime online for weekend pickup.

Zen Ramen & Sushi Burrito

▪ 322 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, 253-302-3461, facebook.com/zenramentacoma

▪ Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: sushi burritos, ramen, poke

For sushi burritos, look no further than the 11 options at this Stadium spot, sister to the Parkland Zen and a new location in Lakewood. They range from the simple California with crab, cucumber and avocado ($13) to the stuffed Pop Rock with fried shrimp, crab, spicy mayo and sweet chili surrounded by both sushi rice and a crunchy skin ($16.95). Another raw fish option includes a handful of poke bowls ($13.75-$17.50). On the cooked side, try a dupbap with either chicken or shrimp tempura, or a hot bowl of tonkatsu ramen ($14.95-$16.95). The menu is elusive outside of third-party platforms, but ordering directly is always encouraged.

Le Sel Bistro

▪ 229 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, 253-327-1015, leselbistro.com

▪ Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone

▪ Best for: date-night French fare

Casual food abounds in this area, but Le Sel — under new ownership as of 2020 — satisfies for a proper at-home dinner date. Start with an order of Dungeness crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc ($22), or graze on a charcuterie board served with toasted baguette ($26). A vegetarian mushroom risotto ($26) will please carnivores, too. Fish and meat entrees ($29-$48) — Alaskan halibut, coho salmon, New York strip or filet mignon, lamb chops and chicken Francaise — include a starch and vegetable, plus a side salad. While you’re at it, order one each of the New York style cheesecake and triple chocolate cake for dessert ($7), as well as a reasonably priced bottle of wine.

Gov. Jay Inslee is seen speaking on a laptop at Doyle’s Public House in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, March 23, 2020. On Monday, Gov. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential businesses in Washington. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Doyle’s Public House

▪ 208 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-7468, doylespublichouse.com

▪ Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: Irish and American pub favorites with a twist

Open early in the morning for football from across the pond, Doyle’s should be on your breakfast list ($8-$11.99), with savory classics — biscuits and gravy, egg salad sandwich, corned beef hash — to sweet treats like bourbon brioche French toast and a Monte Cristo. At lunch and dinner, grab a German pretzel with two dipping sauces, and one of several dishes with that Doyle’s touch: wonton mashers, reuben spring rolls, Irish clams ($7.99-$13). Each of nine sandwiches come on Baker Boys bread with your choice of side ($8.99-$14), while hearty entrees ($14-$15.95) — shepherd’s pie, bourbon meatloaf — will fill you up and then some. Ask about current beer and cocktails to-go.

Odin Brewing opened summer 2020 in the former home of The Hub in Tacoma, Wash. The brewpub serves pizza, pasta, sandwiches and mains alongside house beers. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Odin Brewing

▪ 203 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, 253-301-3636, odinbrewing.com

▪ Wednesday-Saturday 1-8 p.m., Sunday 1-7 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: pizza and from-scratch pub food

The second location of the Tukwila-based brewery, Odin is a welcome addition to the culinary landscape of Tacoma. Chef Kristen Lyon blends Italian herbs into the pizza dough, yeasted with a bit of beer, too. Try the house favorite Destroyer with Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, hot peppers, olives and red onion, and definitely try one of the rotating pies ($17-$18 small, $23-29 large) — currently a Mexican style with chorizo, jalapenos and refried beans. Most everything is housemade here, including the lasagna and mac and cheese noodles, the beer-marinated pulled pork in the Cubano and the sauerkraut in the Reuben ($10-$16). With a strip steak and grilled salmon also on the menu, you’re bound to find something for everyone.

Pint & Pie opened summer 2020 in the former home of Harmon Brewing in Tacoma, Wash. The taproom serves beers by Northwest Brewing and pies sourced from a regional producer, warmed on-site. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Pint & Pie

▪ 204 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, 253-244-7943, pintnpie.com

▪ Monday-Wednesday 1-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday noon to 10 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: beer and pot pies

Stock up on Northwest Brewing’s beers in cans, bottles or growlers and take home a savory pot pie, prepared by Seattle-based bakery and caterer Belle Epicurean, whose French-style pies feature meats braised in wine and herbs. For a ready-to-go meal, order a slice of beef, chicken or turkey and wild rice with a petite salade ($12). Call ahead to request slices or whole pies thawed or frozen, versus warmed to order — ideal for a future weeknight meal or a neighborly gift. Staff will write cooking instructions on the box.

For a New York style slice in Tacoma, head only to Salamone’s Pizza in the Stadium District. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Salamone’s

▪ 24 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, 253-444-2646, salamonespizzeria.com

▪ Daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: New York-style pizza

Tacoma offers an impressive array of pizza styles for a city of its size, but only at Salamone’s will you find the closest thing to a cheesy, big-slice New York pie. Names reference NYC locales, with a mix of traditional red sauce or a white base of ricotta and mozzarella. These 18-inch pies ($24.95-$25.95) will feed a crowd, but adding a second will make your morning that much better. In addition to house creations, you can, of course, build your own. In true New York fashion, slices of cheese or pepperoni go for $2.95 and $3.45. Heed the review of a recent Salamone’s customer on Slice: “It’s what I expect from a pizza, period, end of story.” Agreed.

Indo Street Asian Eatery

▪ 110 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma, 253-503-3527, indostreeteatery.com

▪ Wednesday-Thursday 11-8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday noon to 8:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: fresh Asian with Thai focus

Led by chef Yu Nanakornphanom, the kitchen at Indo delivers a thoughtful menu of Asian classics and modern interpretations. Definitely get some dumplings ($9) and an order of lettuce wraps ($16) with either curry tofu, hoisin pork belly or cashew chicken, ideal for takeout as you assemble yourself. Korean hot wings, spring or egg rolls, and one of three satays ($9-$12) will also travel nicely. The khao soi here is a classic ($16.95), but you also have the option of three curries and eight rice dishes ($15.95-$21), including khao nam tod (crispy rice salad) and a spicy crying tiger ribeye . You would be remiss not to add house desserts ($5-$7) and cocktails ($9) from the worthy bar, or fill a growler when picking up for only $8. Bonus: happy hour to-go and in-house delivery available.

A jalapeo margarita, center left, and a TumYum Collins, center, are two to-go cocktails now being offered at Moshi Moshi in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Washington state will allow restaurants with liquor licenses to serve cocktails to-go while restrictions on in-house dining continue. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Moshi Moshi Ramen Bar

▪ 110 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, 253-301-4688, moshiramenbar.com

▪ Monday-Saturday noon to 10 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: ramen and izakaya

Sister to Indo Street, weekly specials of $10 bowls include tonkotsu on Tuesdays and miso or spicy miso on Thursdays. Any day, spice lovers will devour the tan tan in a spicy pork broth, and beef fiends the short rib in shoyu. Add accouterments ($0.25-$4.50) to your liking, from a necessary soft-boiled egg to pickled mustard greens, fried tofu, creminis and fish cakes. On the grill side, compile a varied meal of small plates ($4.95-$11.95) — takoyaki, Spam musubi, eggplant tofu yakitori, miso green beans, spicy beef dumplings — and noodles like goma mazeman, a hearty mix of sukiyaki beef and soba noodles in sesame, or yakisoba with an array of vegetables. Manager Samuel Kirbawy has doubled the size of cocktails to-go, but kept the price, so toss in a few habanero margaritas, mango daquiris and ginger lemon drops.

Shake Shake Shake

▪ 124 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, 253-507-4060, shakeshakeshake.me

▪ Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or by phone

▪ Best for: burgers and boozy shakes

Owner Robert Stocker, also of Beefy’s Burgers on Sixth Avenue, purveys classic Americana in the form of the double-double ($8.99) and the self-proclaimed famous hickory burger, a quarter-pound patty with LTO, mayo, pickles and hickory sauce ($5.99). A replica Fair burger keeps it simple with caramelized onions and mustard, and the house burger combines all the greatest hits: double meat and cheese, mushrooms and onions, plus of course the secret sauce ($11.99). Done-up hot dogs star here, too, sliced lengthwise and drizzled with mustard, onions, bacon, cheese. Share orders of skinny fries ($4.49) or onion rings ($4.79). About those shakes… three standard flavors join 16 others, like spiced chai, coconut banana and miso butterscotch ($4.50-$6.64). Make it boozy for an extra $3.50.

The neon sign of The Parkway in Tacoma beckons legions of fans, in normal times, for pool, shuffleboard, sandwiches, burgers and beer with friends. Kristine Sherred ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Parkway Tavern

▪ 313 N. I St., Tacoma, 253-383-8748, parkwaytavern.com

▪ Daily 1-8 p.m.

▪ How to order: online or in-person (payment on-site only)

▪ Best for: sandwiches

Yes, The Parkway has returned. After being closed for most of 2020, this beloved haunt now fills growlers and Crowlers from its always-awesome tap list alongside a “pandemic mode” food menu. Burgers with a bag of chips ($9-$10.50) run from the Good ‘Ol Fashion with LTO and mayo to the Caprese with pesto, mozzarella and a balsamic glaze. Upgrade to the soup du jour ($1 for a cup, $2 for bowl) or a salad for a $1. Vegetarians will appreciate the choice between a black bean or Beyond Meat patty. Sandwiches ($8.50-$10.50) include a Twisted Brit sandwich with roast beef, turkey and Tillamook cheddar, an extra bacon-y BLT and halibut sliders. You can order online, but you’ll pay at the bar upon pickup.

Hank’s Pizza

▪ 524 N. K St., Tacoma, 253-627-3480, hankstacoma.com

▪ Daily noon to 11 p.m.

▪ How to order: by phone or in-person

▪ Best for: pizza and calzones

Hank’s at home won’t quite replicate the ambiance of the wood-paneled bar, but it’s a close second. On the white-sauce side, start with the Hanky Panky with garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil or the White Rabbit with artichokes and mushrooms. For classic red sauce, go heavy on the meat or the veggies, and if you can’t decide, the I Want It All solves all your problems. All pies ($14-$16) can be made into a calzone ($12-$14), and of course you can build your own (starts at $10 a calzone, $12 for a 12-inch pie). Please the crowd with a house pretzel ($5) and your health with a salad to share ($7-$9). Order on-site and enjoy a beer on the “Polar Patio” while you wait.

Bella Hinton, right, hands Shawna Cole her order as cars queue up at the Frisko Freeze drive-thru window. The 70-year-old fast food icon is weathering the coronavirus crisis the same way it alway has – serving up Tacoma’s favorite greasy burgers and fries. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Frisko Freeze

▪ 1201 Division Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-6843, facebook.com

▪ Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ How to order: in-person

▪ Best for: burgers, fries and shakes

What would Tacoma be without Frisko Freeze? Opt for the walk-up window to save time during peak hours, as the drive-thru line can grow deep. At under $5 for a single or cheeseburger, a family of four could clock under $20, but you should probably splurge on at least a 10-piece prawn basket, a double-order of golden fries included ($13). Order a malt — vanilla, chocolate, banana, root beer, wild cherry! — and don’t feel bad if you drink it all on the way home.

Cosmonaut Coffee

▪ 817 Division Ave., Tacoma, 253-254-5052, facebook.com/cosmonautcoffee

▪ Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ How to order: in-person

▪ Best for: coffee

This petite coffee shop brews some of the finest cups around with Cat & Cloud, a direct-source roaster based in Santa Cruz. Take home a bag of these wonderful roasts, and $0.50 goes directly back to the farmer. Have coffee questions? These guys will candidly answer all of them. Best to keep it simple here with an espresso, macchiato, Americano ($2.50-$3); drip and pour-overs are also available. Then stroll around Wright Park just across the street.