Heritage Bank brings its ‘branch of the future’ to Tacoma

Pretty soon any financial institution that looks like a traditional bank might strike you as outdated.
As McDonald’s, Walmart and Taco Bell embrace high-profile style revamps in the South Sound, local banking branches now are getting into the swing of reinvention.
Case in point: the trend of banks and credit unions opting for ultra-modern styles or a formats not even bank-related.
Heritage Bank went with the first option, billing its newest site in Tacoma as its “branch of the future.”
The branch at 5801 Tacoma Mall Blvd., near the former Bike Tech, held a preview last week and officially opened Monday.
It replaces locations at 5448 South Tacoma Way and 8002 Pacific Ave. Those branches closed Friday and employees from both sites were at the new branch Monday, helping with the transition, according to Jeff Deuel, president and CEO of Heritage Bank.
The branch has an open floor plan with interactive kiosks and a contemporary exterior that might remind you more of an upscale office building with a drive-thru.
Deuel told The News Tribune via email Monday that the onsite team said “they had a steady crowd coming through ... with lots of positive comments about the new layout.”
The bank teamed with consulting service DBSI as part of the design process, collecting and analyzing data “to get a holistic understanding of Heritage Bank,” media representative Brenda Collons said.
This is the second bank or credit union opening in the Tacoma area to emphasize not looking like a bank or credit union. O Bee Credit Union recently brought a pub-style design to its new Point Ruston branch.
The launch also is another example of Olympia-based Heritage Bank strengthening its position in Tacoma. Earlier this summer, it bought the former home of Northwest Kinetics at 3615 Pacific Ave. for more than $11 million to consolidate back-office operations in Tacoma.
