Local governments are preparing for incoming wildfire smoke. Here’s how

As wildfires erupt across the West, local governments are preparing for the impacts of incoming smoke.

The City of Tacoma and Pierce County are monitoring the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the National Weather Service reports for signs of unhealthy air quality.

The Lighthouse Activity Center at 5016 A St. in Tacoma will act as a cooling and air-quality relief center and will open on days the weather is forecast over 85 degrees, or when air quality levels are designated “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The center is available 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1-6 p.m. for people seeking relief.

Any new centers created or information about smoke response will be shared online at cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.

City spokesperson Megan Snow said that the city is working with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to spread the word on how Tacoma residents can prepare for smoke in advance.

“We are also coordinating with PSCAA and hoping to have them featured on one or more of our TV Tacoma programs to share information with the community,” Snow said.

According to a $26,000 agreement through June 2022, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has partnered with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency to purchase up to 600 indoor filter fans for distribution to people most vulnerable to air-quality impacts, including low-income seniors with a diagnosed heart or lung disease and communities of color.

Spokesperson Edie Jeffers said the health department isn’t providing box fan HEPA filters for residents at the moment, but information on how to add a HEPA filter to a box fan is available at tpchd.org/wildfiresmoke. The site also explains types of air-quality codes — such as “hazardous” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” — and what actions to take.

Pierce County’s Department of Emergency Management (PCDEM) encourages residents to sign up for PCALERT to receive information in the event of an emergency.

“PCALERT can notify people about a variety of emergencies, and they can get that information to their cellphones, computers and landlines,” said department spokesperson Mike Halliday in an email.

People can sign up online at piercecountywa.gov/921/Pierce-County-ALERT or by calling 253-798-6595.

Halliday said the department stays in contact with cities and organizations in case they need support to respond to changes in air quality.

“If a partner, or partners, opened clean air centers and needed assistance, that is where PCDEM would help with resources or volunteers (as examples) if they were requested,” Halliday said. “PCDEM would also help get the word into the community about the clean air centers and other actions partners were taking in response to the situation. These actions are how DEM supports partners during other emergencies as well.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide drought emergency that included Pierce County. On July 7, he declared a wildfire state of emergency and burn ban.