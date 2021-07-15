WA smoke season is upon us. Here are some tips for smoke-proofing homes, buying masks

With memories still fresh of previous years of smoky haze, the recurring Washington wildfire smoke season has led to more tips on how to get your home ready to block out bad air.

The reason to become proactive is because fine particles, so small you can’t see, can accumulate on surfaces indoors, particularly when smoke is heavy for a prolonged period, leading to health issues.

The main way to protect yourself: Create at least one “clean” room.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “it is especially important for people with health conditions that might increase their risk of illness or injury effects after wildfire smoke exposure. Clean rooms at home are also recommended for people who must work outside, so they can access a space with clean air while indoors at home after work.”

The Environmental Protection Agency offers tips on how to create a clean room, describing it as “free from activities that create particles such as cooking or smoking, and the doors and windows should be kept closed to prevent smoke from getting in. A clean room can also contain a portable air cleaner that makes the air in the room cleaner than the rest of the home.”

According to the EPA’s recommendations:

▪ Choose a room big enough to fit everyone in your household and comfortable to spend time in. “A bedroom with an attached bathroom, for example, is a good choice because you can close it off from the rest of the house and keep the door closed for long periods of time.”

▪ Close all windows and doors to the room, but don’t make it hard to get out. “If there is an exhaust fan or range hood in the clean room space, only use it for short periods.”

▪ Run fans, window air conditioners or central air conditioning. “If your HVAC system or window air conditioner has a fresh air option (meaning it pulls in air from the outside), turn it off, close the intake, or set the system to recirculate mode. Avoid using an evaporative cooler or portable air conditioner with a single hose in smoky conditions unless there is a heat emergency. Using these devices can result in more smoke being brought inside.”

▪ Use a portable air cleaner sized appropriately for the room. “Run the portable air cleaner continuously on the highest fan setting if you can. Pick one that does not produce ozone.”

▪ If you have central HVAC, you should install a high-efficiency filter (MERV 13 or higher) in the system. “Run the system’s fan as often as possible to get the most out of the filter.”

▪ Remember to air out the room as much as possible whenever the air quality improves, and avoid smoking, using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces, spraying aerosols, frying or broiling food, burning candles or incense or vacuuming unless the cleaner has a HEPA filter.

You also can add a HEPA filter to a box fan in your home to help clean the air. Just attach a 20-inch furnace filter with a MERV rating between 11 and 14 to the back of the box fan, which should be the same size. Make sure the air filter’s flow arrows are pointed to the front of the fan. Change the filter when it shows dirt.

During times of heavy smoke, the EPA recommends replacing the filter in your air cleaner or HVAC system more often than recommended by the manufacturer. If you notice that filters appear very dirty when you replace them, you should consider changing them even more often.

For those venturing outdoors, N95 masks can filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles, effective against wildfire smoke particulates.

For KN95 masks, the CDC says, “Look for KN95 masks that meet requirements similar to those set by CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for respirators.”

There are also P-100 particulate respirators, with 99.97 percent filtration, though those are more for someone facing more serious smoke situations.