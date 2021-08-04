Three-star Emerald Ridge wide receiver Denzel Boston commits to Huskies

The Huskies take the field through their signature purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Denzel Boston, who is entering his senior season at Emerald Ridge High School, and is one of the top wide receivers in the South Sound, is the latest to join to Washington’s quickly growing 2022 class.

The three-star recruit received an offer from the Huskies last week, and announced his commitment Wednesday evening on social media.

Boston is considered a three-star wide receiver by 247Sports, the No. 20 player in Washington in the 2022 class and No. 162 receiver in the country.

He also held offers Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Nevada and Washington State.

Boston, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, has produced for the Jaguars’ offense throughout his high school career, playing varsity minutes since his freshman season.

During the shortened high school season in Washington this spring, Boston led Emerald Ridge with 553 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 34 catches across five games, per MaxPreps.

He averaged more than 110 yards per game in one of the state’s toughest 4A leagues on his way to receiving first-team Class 4A South Puget Sound League honors, and was named to The News Tribune’s All-Area second team.

Boston hauled in 30 catches for 361 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore, and added another 110 yards and a touchdown on five catches in six games as a freshman, while also leading the Jaguars with 216 yards on 14 kickoff return attempts.

Boston is the third player to commit to the Huskies’ 2022 class in the past week, joining four-star Tumwater tight end Ryan Otton and three-star San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) cornerback T.J. Hall, who announced their commitments late last week.

Boston is the 11th commit overall to join UW’s 2022 class, joining Otton, two more four-star recruits in Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) wide receiver Germie Bernard and Timber Creek (Keller, Texas) athlete Emeka Megwa, and three-star recruits in East (Salt Lake City, Utah) defensive lineman Ben Roberts, Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, Lincoln tight end Chance Bogan, Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Desert Ridge (Mesa, Ariz.) defensive end Lance Holtzclaw, Hall and La Jolla (La Jolla, Calif.) quarterback Jackson Stratton.

