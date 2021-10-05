Huskies notes: UW will ‘take a deep dive into all three phases of our team’ during bye week

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris (9) hands off to running back Sean McGrew (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

Washington is more than a month into this 2021 season, and has a bye this week, giving the Huskies a chance to look back at their first five games, and ahead to their next seven.

Here’s a quick refresher on what’s happened through the first five weeks: UW was stunned in its season-opener, dropping a loss to Montana, and was bested again the following game by Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Huskies rebounded by routing Arkansas State, and won in overtime against California in their Pac-12 opener. But, they lost to Oregon State last week on the road in the game’s final moments.

That leaves the Huskies at 2-3 and 1-1 against conference opponents with UCLA, Arizona, Stanford, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington State still remaining on their schedule.

This is where UW stands among Pac-12 teams to this point: The program ranks eighth in the conference in points per game (24.8) and second in points per game allowed (19.6), seventh in total offense (375.2 yards per game) and third in defense (328.2 yards per game allowed).

The Huskies have had trouble in the run game on both sides of the ball, averaging 116.6 yards per game on the ground, while allowing 181, and both of those numbers rank 10th in the Pac-12. But, they’ve had more success through the air, averaging 258.6 yards per game, while giving up 147.2, both of which are second-best in the conference.

So, how will the Huskies spend the bye week?

“We’ll take a deep dive into all three phases of our team, and what we’re doing good, what we’re not doing good, and what changes we can make to make sure we put our players in better positions to be productive, and to make plays and to win football games,” coach Jimmy Lake said during his Monday meeting with reporters.

“And then of course we’re going to get ahead on UCLA. We’ll have two weeks to prepare for our next opponent, and so that’ll be a big deal for our staff.”

UW’s coaches will also take a look at their future during the bye week, and spend some time on the recruiting trail.

The Huskies currently have 10 commits in their 2022 class, including four-star recruits in tight end Ryan Otton, wide receiver Germie Bernard and running back Emeka Megwa — who has already joined the program — and three-star recruits in offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, tight end Chance Bogan, offensive lineman Vega Ioane, defensive lineman Lance Holtzclaw, athlete T.J. Hall, quarterback Jackson Stratton and wide receiver Denzel Boston.

“Later in the week our whole staff will hit the road and we’ll go out on recruiting, which we’re extremely excited about,” Lake said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go out and be in high schools and see these high school coaches that we’ve known for a lot of years.

“It’ll be great for the prospects to see the University of Washington roaming the hallways and going to their high school football games again.”

As for UW’s current players, they will get some time off this week, Lake said, with classes now in session. Students returned to campus to begin the fall quarter last week.

“Great time for our players,” Lake said. “School just started last Wednesday, so this is an awesome time for our players to get ahead in school. They had three days last week, and now this week get away and don’t have to worry about football for a few days anyway. There’s no opponent lurking this Saturday, so they can really get ahead in their schoolwork. So, this is an awesome time for our bye to come about.”

INJURY UPDATES

▪ UW tight ends coach Derham Cato was injured on the sideline on a special teams play during Saturday’s game at Oregon State, and was taken to a local hospital during the game, but is now back with the team, Lake said.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and I’ve seen coaches take some hits on the sidelines before. He took a big one on the sideline there, and was transferred to the hospital during the game,” Lake said. “Thankful we got him back and he’s with us. He’s healing. But, he definitely has some injuries. But, he is in the building and he’s going to be OK.”

Lake did not give specifics about the injury, but noted it is possible it could keep Cato away from the sideline when UCLA visits.

“It’s something that’s going to keep him off the recruiting trail this week, and we’ll see,” Lake said. “I guess he’s week-to-week as well.”

▪ After playing 140 offensive snaps the first three weeks, per Pro Football Focus, and leading the Huskies with 39 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown during that span, sophomore tailback Richard Newton has suited up for the past two games, but did not play against Cal or Oregon State. Lake noted after the win over Cal that Newton was “banged up,” but available if needed.

“He’s available,” Lake updated on Monday. “He was available the last two games. He’ll be available again, and he should be a lot better with this much rest the last two weeks, and now two weeks before our next game. He should be close to 100%.”

▪ All-American outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who has been recovering from an Achilles injury since the spring, is now considered week-to-week, Lake said.

▪ Lake said All-Pac-12 tight end Cade Otton, who missed both the Cal and Oregon State games, will return from COVID-19 protocol this week and be available when the Huskies host UCLA.

▪ UW will also have nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles back against the Bruins after he left with an injury during the Cal game and did not play against Oregon State.

EXTRA POINTS

▪ The Huskies have decided to redshirt backup kicker Tim Horn, who played in the first four games, but did not travel to Corvallis, Lake said, which will preserve the year of eligibility for the sophomore. He will still have three seasons remaining after this one. Horn handled the Huskies’ kickoffs in the four games he did play in, and was 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, all against Arkansas State.

▪ Game time for the Huskies’ game against UCLA on Oct. 16 was announced Monday. The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium.