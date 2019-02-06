High School Sports

South Sound signing day: Where are top athletes going to college?

By Lauren Smith

February 06, 2019 09:39 AM

Dorien Simon of Lakes cleans up in the boys 3A 100 meter dash at the state 2A, 3A, 4A Track & Field Championships held at Mt. Tahoma High School, May 26, 2018.
Dorien Simon of Lakes cleans up in the boys 3A 100 meter dash at the state 2A, 3A, 4A Track & Field Championships held at Mt. Tahoma High School, May 26, 2018. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Dorien Simon of Lakes cleans up in the boys 3A 100 meter dash at the state 2A, 3A, 4A Track & Field Championships held at Mt. Tahoma High School, May 26, 2018. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY

National Signing Day for the 2018-19 school year, which occurs annually in February, is Wednesday.

High school athletes around the South Sound will sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at Division I and II schools, NAIA schools, and junior colleges on athletic scholarships. Others will be honored for securing college futures at Division III schools, which do not award money for athletics.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the regular signing period for Division I and II football recruits, and is a continuation of the nine-month signing period for all other Division I and II sports, excluding Division I basketball. The regular period for Division I basketball begins April 17.

South Sound athletes signing their NLIs during this period or since TNT’s last posting, and others being honored, are listed below, based on available information.

To report an NLI signing that is not listed, email lsmith@thenewstribune.com.

AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW

Dallon Bennett, men’s golf, Bellevue College

Janet Gentsaryuk, women’s volleyball, The Evergreen State College

Jaelynn Ramsay, women’s soccer, Bellevue College

AUBURN RIVERSIDE

Justus Legg, football, Portland State University

hs_bpkw_0301_4
Bellarmine Prep’s Charles Elzie runs into Kentwood’s D’angelo Minnis while bringing the ball up court at Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017.
Lui Kit Wong lwong@thenewstribune.com

BELLARMINE PREP

Charles Elzie, men’s basketball, College of Idaho

Amanda Hale, women’s lacrosse, Colorado State University at Pueblo

Nick Kokich, football, Eastern Washington University (preferred walk-on)

Clay Thatcher, men’s golf, Washington State University

BLACK HILLS

Ainslee Eberle, women’s volleyball, Pierce College

Hannah Rongen, women’s volleyball, Pierce College

BONNEY LAKE

Brissa Black, women’s volleyball, Dickinson College

Roman Casey, football, Simon Fraser University

Eliza Christensen, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley College

Cody Coffey, men’s wrestling, Minot State University

CLOVER PARK

Theo Grutas, baseball, Skagit Valley College

CURTIS

Miles Cooney, football, Western Oregon University

Marlon Jones, football, Eastern Washington University

Henry Krebs-Parker, baseball, Columbia Basin College

Trenton Olson, football, Arizona Christian University

Jason Tutton, baseball, Columbia Basin College

Johnathon Walker-Whitmore, men’s soccer, University of Puget Sound

Isabella Weaver, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

DECATUR

Lindsay Cummings, women’s volleyball, Columbia Basin College

EATONVILLE

Jarod Humphrey, baseball, Grays Harbor College

Kaitlyn Rath, softball, Pierce College

EMERALD RIDGE

Emily Hook, women’s volleyball, Pierce College

James Keenan, baseball, Shoreline Community College

kranc.jpg
Enumclaw High School quarterback Kellen Kranc warms up before a football game against Kennedy Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien, Wash.
Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

ENUMCLAW

Kellen Kranc, football, Eastern Washington University (preferred walk-on)

Marissa McFarland, women’s soccer, Bellevue College

Matthew Utu, football, Western Oregon University

FEDERAL WAY

Zane Baumgardt, men’s soccer, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs

gw_ghtrackpreview (2)
Gig Harbor’s Hannah Carroll won the 3A girls 400-meter race at the 2017 Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School.
Joshua Bessex Staff file, 2017

GIG HARBOR

Hannah Carroll, women’s track and field, Louisiana State University

HAZEN

Derek Hahn, men’s golf, Bellevue College

KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Aaron Barber, baseball, Everett Community College

Lauren Hofford, women’s swimming, Azusa Pacific University

Carber Ibanez, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Travis Miller, baseball, George Fox University

KENTLAKE

Erin Bedry, women’s volleyball, Green River College

Madison Stedman, women’s soccer, Green River College

KENTRIDGE

James Billotti, baseball, Centralia College

Mackenzie Carnell, women’s soccer, Skagit Valley College

Mykaela Chandler, women’s soccer, Bellevue College

Melena Hickok, women’s golf, Bellevue College

Samantha Thom, women’s volleyball, Green River College

KENTWOOD

Hunter Humbert, women’s golf, Bellevue College

TNT_Lakes_Lincoln_0026
Lakes’ Alan Fischer (58) hoists Daeshawn Wayne (1) into the air after Wayne’s touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

LAKES

Alan Fischer, football, Central Washington University

Zach Franco, men’s cross country and track and field, Saint Martin’s University

Camyron Gaulke, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Khalil Lewis, football, Snow College

Dorien Simon, men’s track and field, Stanford University

Daeshawn Wayne, football, Georgetown University

TNT_DLine_White
Lincoln’s Giovonni White photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

LINCOLN

Jayden Simon, football, University of Colorado

Giovonni White, football, Georgetown University

MOUNT RAINIER

Allison Schacher, women’s soccer, Green River College

NORTH THURSTON

Kaleigh Chandler, softball, Pierce College

Emma Mueller, women’s volleyball, Whatcom Community College

Andrew Shanrock, baseball, Grays Harbor College

OLYMPIA

Sawyer Price, men’s soccer, Northwest Nazarene University

Camryn Wilson, women’s volleyball, Lower Columbia College

TNT_Peninsula_Timberline_FB
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) scrambles for a touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

PENINSULA

Allison Bryant, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Burke Griffin, football, University of New Hampshire

Braeden Potter, football, Washington State University (preferred walk-on)

Graham Schmidt, football, Valley City State University

Khalif Spry, football, College of the Siskiyous

RIVER RIDGE

Grace Goetsch, softball, Pierce College

ROGERS

Maddie Egan, women’s tennis, Washington State University

Ryan Stracke, men’s cross country and track and field, Pacific Lutheran University

SPANAWAY LAKE

Jordan Etter, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Dawsen Kaaiwela, baseball, Pierce College

Adam Shook, baseball, Pierce College

Jaiden Thomas-Fuertes, football, Central Washington University

SHELTON

Brenden Engstrom, baseball, Wenatchee Valley Community College

Jesus Flores De Santiago, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Maxamillion Johnson, baseball, Wenatchee Valley College

Emmanuel Nicasio, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Ty Smotherman, baseball, Wenatchee Valley Community College

TNT_OLine_Elder
Stadium’s Bailey Elder photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

STADIUM

Bailey Elder, football, Simon Fraser University

Lauren Glazebrook, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Alexis Lamb, women’s soccer, Bellevue College

SUMNER

Riley Clark, football, Valley City State University

Jared Fournier, men’s lacrosse, Wheeling Jesuit University

C.J. Richmond, men’s wrestling, Corban University

hs_state_track_0526 A254
Aliya Wilson of Tahoma, second from right, edges Aulane Mpuli of Auburn Riverside, left, Skyler Walton of Wenatchee and Anna Rogers of Lewis & Clark, right, in the 4A girls 100-meter dash at the state championships Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

TAHOMA

Hunter Jenkins, baseball, Tacoma Community College

Breana Rogers, women’s track and field, Washington State University

Aliya “Nami” Wilson, women’s track and field, University of Kentucky

Alisha “Miya” Wilson, women’s track and field, University of Oregon

11JaminFaalogoINT
Timberline linebacker Jamin Fa’alogo sprints up field with an interception in front of Oak Harbor’s Michael Gomez during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 2, 2018.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

TIMBERLINE

Drew Ahlf, football, Pacific Lutheran University

Hunter Campau, football, Central Washington University

Devin Carter, baseball, Mount Hood Community College

Jamin Fa’alogo, football, Central Washington University

Jordyn Funk, women’s volleyball, Columbia Basin College

J.J. Graham, football, Butte College

Justin Kuhn, football, Pacific Lutheran University

WILSON

Ciarra Judson, women’s volleyball, Pacific Lutheran University

OLY_OLine_Dimond
Yelm’s Jacob Dimond photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

YELM

Tayelyn Cutler, softball, Centralia College

Jacob Dimond, football, Idaho State University

Kodee Gifford, football, Linfield College

Kyle Robinson, football, Pacific Lutheran University

Corbin Waite, baseball, Tacoma Community College

