High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 6
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 6
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 24)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Gig Harbor 6, Bethel 0, Final
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Sumner 14, Final
Peninsula 49, Bellarmine Prep 8, Final
Puyallup 48, Emerald Ridge 14, Final
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake 35, Lakes 7, Final
2A SPSL
Steilacoom 47, Orting 14, Final
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 25)
AROUND THE STATE
Columbia of Burbank vs. Dayton-Waitsburg
Evergreen of Seattle vs. Lindbergh
Granger vs. White Swan
Hermiston vs. Chiawana
Cle Elum-Roslyn 45, Highland 10, Final
Kamiakin 61, Pasco 18, Final
Kennewick vs. Southridge
Kittitas-Thorp vs. River View
Richland vs. Hanford
Tri-Cities Prep vs. Mabton
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 26)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn Riverside vs. Kentlake
Decatur vs. Tahoma
Mount Rainier vs. Todd Beamer
Thomas Jefferson vs. Auburn Mountainview
3A PCL
Lincoln vs. Wilson
Stadium vs. Mount Tahoma
2A SPSL
Clover Park vs. Fife
Franklin Pierce vs. Stileacoom
Washington vs. White River
Nonleague
Life Christian vs. Sultan
AROUND THE STATE
Archbishop Murphy vs. Lakewood
Brewster vs. Oroville
Bridgeport vs. Entiat
Cedarcrest vs. Everett, 6 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark
Cheney vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs. Lakeside of Seattle
Clarkston vs. West Valley of Spokane
Columbia River vs. Washougal
Davenport vs. Kettle Falls
Davis vs. Eisenhower
Eastside Catholic vs. Seattle Prep
Ephrata vs. Eastmont
Franklin vs. West Seattle
Garfield vs. Ballard, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Ferris
Inglemoor vs. Bothell
Ingraham vs. Roosevelt
Jackson vs. Mariner, 6 p.m.
Kamiak vs. Stanwood
King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian
La Center vs. Fort Vancouver
Lake Stevens vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Colville
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Asotin, 6 p.m.
Manson vs. Tonasket
Mercer Island vs. Sammamish
Monroe vs. Glacier Peak
Mount Spokane vs. University
North Central vs. Othello
O’Dea vs. Rainier Beach
Okanogan vs. Lake Roosevelt
Pullman vs. Shadle Park, 5 p.m.
Quincy vs. Chelan
Rogers of Spokane vs. East Valley of Spokane
South Whidbey vs. Granite Falls
Sunnyside vs. West Valley of Yakima
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 27)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn vs. Kent-Meridian, 1 p.m.
Kentridge vs. Federal Way, 1 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Kennedy Catholic, noon
2A SPSL
Enumclaw vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Union, noon
La Salle vs. Zillah
Liberty Bell vs. Waterville-Mansfield, 3 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Skyview, 4 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.
North Creek vs. Woodinville, 6 p.m.
