Seahawks reward record-breaker Tyler Lockett with big, new deal: $37 million guaranteed

Break Seahawks records. Break banks.

That’s what Tyler Lockett just did.

Seattle has reached an agreement with its record-setting wide receiver from last season on a new four-year contract worth $37 million guaranteed with a total value of up to $69.2 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the new deal first Wednesday morning.

The Seahawks call their supposedly too-small receiver and rookie Pro Bowl kick returner out of Kansas State in 2015 “No E.” That was to differentiate Lockett and veteran receiver Ricardo Lockette, with an “e,” in Lockett’s first seasons with Seattle.

“No E” now has lots of $, and well beyond this year.

It’s the latest move by the Seahawks to avert, and convert, high salary-cap charges for 2021 into more manageable ones for the team under its snugly fitting, lower cap.

Lockett, 28, was set to cost $14.95 million this year against the cap, third-highest on the team behind Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. It was to be the final year of Lockett’s previous, three-year, $31.8 million extension that included $11 million fully guaranteed when he signed it in 2018.

His cap number for 2021 is now assuredly lower than $14.95 million, or else the Seahawks likely wouldn’t have done the deal now, in March, in the first weeks of free agency.

Lockett broke Doug Baldwin’s and Bobby Engram’s team record for receptions with 100 last season. Lockett also had his second consecutive year with over 1,000 yards receiving (1,054) for the second time in his six-year career.

He had career-high 10 touchdown passes from Wilson for the second time in three seasons.

After six seasons, Lockett has maintained a work ethic that commands the locker room’s attention, from young and veteran Seahawks alike. He is often the first one onto the practice field each day and the last one to leave it after workouts. He and Wilson often work extra on routes and situational football well after practices end.

Oh, yes, Wilson is happy. Just as the previously “frustrated” franchise quarterback has been this month with his Seahawks re-signing lead running back Chris Carson, pass rushers Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa, signing edge rusher Kerry Hyder and tight end Gerald Everett and trading for new guard Gabe Jackson.

“The homie!!!@TDLockett12 Let’s go!!! You deserve it all! Love you bro!” Wilson posted on Twitter account online Wednesday morning, with a emojis of a flexing biceps and framing, let’s-go hands.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

The retired Baldwin celebrated online, too—by telling Lockett meals on now on him.

Yo @TDLockett12 you got the lunch bill the next 16 times! — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) March 31, 2021

The Seahawks can afford to break the bank on Lockett for 2022 and ‘23.

The NFL salary cap is expected to rise to around $200 million next year as the league and society emerges from the financial losses of the coronavirus pandemic this past year; commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league expects stadiums full of fans during the 2021 season.

In 2023, the NFL’s new, $10-billion-a-year television and streaming-rights contracts for game broadcasts kick in. That is expected to spike the cap to $225 million or more per team in ‘23 and beyond.

Plus, DK Metcalf, Lockett’s Pro Bowl partner at wide receiver who led the league in yards receiving for much of his second NFL season last year, remains under his rookie contract for the next two years. The Seahawks are getting Metcalf’s league-leading production at salaries of just of $912,000 and $1.1 million in 2022 and ‘23.

That makes Lockett and Metcalf combined a bargain for their combined 183 catches, 2,357 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns from a year ago.