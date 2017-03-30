Tacoma’s Ice Cream Social opening waterfront location at Point Ruston

Coming to Point Ruston this summer will be a second location for Tacoma-based Ice Cream Social, the development has announced.
This will be a second outpost for the ice cream business Layla Isaac began in 2012 at Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue Farmers market. In 2014, she opened the first store at 2914 Sixth Avenue.
The company is micro focused on producing ice cream in straightforward, as well as fanciful flavors. Alongside vanilla bean and chocolate find unusual combinations and flavors not often associated with ice cream, such as star anise, fig and lavender. There’s also a line of dairy free and vegan friendly frozen desserts.
Also coming to Point Ruston this summer is a 360-seat pub from Olympia’s Fish Brewing. New to Point Ruston is Farrelli’s, which opened its flagship restaurant last week.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments