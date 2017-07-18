They are capturing the fall of legacy retailers in real time. Is your store next?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls Pause 2:29 Multimillion dollar mansion headed to auction block 2:29 A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store 1:37 Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 4:53 Getting help finding affordable health coverage 1:07 How do millennials spend their money? 0:31 Bring Your Own Bag 2:19 Class is in session at Amazon 0:56 United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 1:03 Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An excerpt from Dan Bell’s YouTube Dead Mall Series: “Rolling Acres Mall : BUSTED BY AKRON POLICE!!” Dan Bell Courtesy

An excerpt from Dan Bell’s YouTube Dead Mall Series: “Rolling Acres Mall : BUSTED BY AKRON POLICE!!” Dan Bell Courtesy