Federal Way fatal shooting victim identified

King County medical examiners have identified the 21-year-old man fatally shot Saturday in Federal Way.
Davary Hicks died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, medical examiners determined.
Hicks was shot about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 32100 block of 46th Place Southwest, Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said this week.
Hicks had been at a party at an apartment when a confrontation about stolen property broke out, and he was shot after the confrontation, Schrock said.
Hicks was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle before succumbing to his wounds about 5 p.m. Saturday, Schrock said.
Police are continuing to investigate Hicks’ death.
