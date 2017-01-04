Crime

January 4, 2017 5:58 PM

Federal Way fatal shooting victim identified

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

King County medical examiners have identified the 21-year-old man fatally shot Saturday in Federal Way.

Davary Hicks died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, medical examiners determined.

Hicks was shot about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 32100 block of 46th Place Southwest, Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said this week.

Hicks had been at a party at an apartment when a confrontation about stolen property broke out, and he was shot after the confrontation, Schrock said.

Hicks was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle before succumbing to his wounds about 5 p.m. Saturday, Schrock said.

Police are continuing to investigate Hicks’ death.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

