Victim identified in fatal shooting in Tacoma’s West End

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the man shot and killed Thursday night in Tacoma’s West End.
Manuel Olmos, 32, was fatally shot about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street, Tacoma police have said. Olmos is from West Valley, Utah.
Olmos was shot in the neck during a confrontation in a grocery store parking lot and died at the scene, police said.
The shooter appeared to be in his mid-20s, police said, but they do not know whether the two men knew each other or what started the confrontation.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Tacoma’s West End neighborhood is bounded to the east by North Orchard Street and state Route 16 south of Sixth Avenue, and bounded to the south by South 19th Street.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
