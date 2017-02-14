Man charged in fatal shooting on Tacoma’s West End

A warrant has been issued for a man charged with fatally shooting another man in the neck after an argument on Tacoma’s West End.
Demetrius Jackson, 19, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Manuel Olmos Jr., 32. He is not in custody.
The shooting took place about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street.
Witnesses reported hearing Jackson and Olmos argue inside a fast food restaurant after Olmos and a friend allegedly offered Jackson and his friends money for a ride.
Jackson asked, “You want to get shot?” during the dispute and a restaurant manager asked both groups to leave, according to charging papers.
Less than five minutes later, gunshots rang out.
Two men were spotted running toward a car and fleeing. Olmos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were able to identify Jackson’s friends from surveillance video and interviewed them.
One admitted to police he was present for the shooting and that they sped off in Jackson’s car.
He claimed he took the gun from Jackson immediately after the shooting and hid it under the seat, then later placed it inside a plastic bag and placed it in the trunk, records show.
Jackson’s vehicle was found but it’s unclear whether the gun was still inside.
Prosecutors have not charged Jackson’s friends in connection with the death.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments