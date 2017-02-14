Man charged in fatal shooting on Tacoma’s West End

6:04 Deadly encounter detailed by home owner Kristi Croskey Pause

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

1:31 For Charles and Juanita, 80-plus Valentine’s Days and counting

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

4:11 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies 85-61 loss at Utah

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board