Mother who police say abandoned baby in Lakewood is jailed

The woman Lakewood police say abandoned her baby in a front yard there earlier this week has been arrested.
The woman was booked into Pierce County Jail about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on one count of second-degree child abandonment. The News Tribune does not generally name suspects in crimes until they have been arraigned.
The child was found about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southeast by someone walking through the area. The baby was fine, but police couldn’t figure out his identity.
The child’s mother saw a news report and came forward while at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood. She told police she was on drugs and thought she was being chased when she left her son in someone’s grass.
She was taken into custody after her stay at the hospital was complete.
The child’s father was taken into custody on an unrelated misdemeanor charge, police said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments