Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

Homeless man was found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

Homeless man was found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Crime

Suspect who shot at Puyallup police officers dies, spokesman says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 12, 2018 04:36 PM

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m.: The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, spokesman Scott Engle said.

ORIGINAL STORY: An armed man has fired multiple shots at Puyallup police officers, according to a department spokesman.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian, spokesman Scott Engle said. Police had responded about half an hour before to reports of an armed man acting erratically.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

Homeless man was found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

Homeless man was found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

