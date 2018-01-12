Suspect who shot at Puyallup police officers dies, spokesman says

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m.: The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, spokesman Scott Engle said.
ORIGINAL STORY: An armed man has fired multiple shots at Puyallup police officers, according to a department spokesman.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian, spokesman Scott Engle said. Police had responded about half an hour before to reports of an armed man acting erratically.
There are no reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
