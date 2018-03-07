More Videos

Deborah Walstrom, 59, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on one charge of first-degree assault. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crime

She shot her husband and even he doesn’t know why, prosecutors say as she’s charged

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

March 07, 2018 02:32 PM

The Tacoma man who was shot by his wife last week doesn’t know why she did it, documents say, and neither did Pierce County prosecutors when they wrote charging documents in the case.

Deborah Walstrom, 59, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on one charge of first-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set her bail at $150,000.

According to charging documents:

The man was going into his shop at his home in the 2400 block of South 52nd Street on Feb. 28 when he was shot twice from behind. He saw Walstrom walking away with his .357 magnum revolver and was “completely blindsided” as to why she shot him.

Their neighbor heard the shots and heard the husband screaming for help that he had just been shot, but Walstrom ignored him as she got into her SUV and drove off.

The husband was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was treated for two through-and-through bullet wounds that were not life-threatening.

That evening, Walstrom was found unconscious in her SUV at a Lakewood cemetery and was hospitalized. She was arrested upon her discharge from the hospital.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

