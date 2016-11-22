Tacoma Council OKs 2017-18 budget – and will vote later on Click’s business plan

After more than a month of presentations and some amendments, the Tacoma City Council approved its 2017-18 capital and operating budgets at Tuesday’s meeting.
The spending plan for the next two years, presented to the council on Oct. 4, was notable for boosts to public safety and fire, investment in capital projects including renovations at the Tacoma Dome, and for what it didn’t cut – namely, library services.
Council members took turns praising the budget as well as city manager T.C. Broadnax and his staff: After years of deep recession-era cuts, the budget marks a period of building back in the face of a rebounding economy.
“I can remember years ago getting through this budget time, and the chambers being full of people because we had to make so many difficult decisions, and tonight we sit here with few people from the community,” said Councilwoman Victoria Woodards before the council voted to approve the budget. “It’s not that I think our community doesn’t care about the budget, but I think it speaks to what a great job our city manager and the staff has done.”
Last week, two more police officers and four firefighters were added to the budget, in addition to the 17 new police department and eight new fire department positions originally in the 2017-18 spending plan. The city is also funding 10 officer positions and 20 firefighters previously paid for by federal grants.
Some council members said that didn’t go far enough to restore public safety resources after years of cuts and in the wake of a huge increase in property crime, but Councilman Robert Thoms called it a “step in the right direction.”
During the budget process, the city discovered $760,000 in additional revenue – $500,000 from increased liquor tax projections and $260,000 that the school district, and not the city, will pay for a school resource officer position. That money is being used in support of Project PEACE, domestic violence services, the Eastside Farmers Market, the Polar Plaza ice skating rink, and to support hiring efforts in the police department, among other things.
An upward trend in taxes, an improving economy and an increase in business and pet licensing fees are on the other side of the budget. On Tuesday, Councilman Marty Campbell was the sole “no” vote on the budget proposal to transform the city’s annual business licensing fee to a three-tiered system that would increase fees by $20 to $160 for all but the smallest of companies. The new third tier, which would charge businesses that gross more than $250,000 per year a $250 licensing fee, would be tough on those companies that just barely qualify to be in that category, Campbell said.
As council members prepared to vote, there were questions from the public and from Councilman Conor McCarthy about whether approving the city’s $3.2 billion budget (and, as part of it, the Tacoma Public Utilities budget) would effectively be a vote to approve Click Cable TV’s transition to a business model where it will sell retail internet and phone service directly to customers.
The utility board approved that business plan in September and forwarded it to the City Council, which was expected to take a vote on it in October. But Mayor Marilyn Strickland later said a vote would not be necessary because the money for that business plan is already in Tacoma Power’s budget.
City attorney Elizabeth Pauli told McCarthy that in her opinion, the council’s vote on the budget does not constitute a vote to approve Click’s new business plan.
The utility budget includes 5.9 percent rate hikes in 2017 and 2018 for Tacoma Power, the highest in more than a decade. Part of that increase is attributable to the costs of operating and upgrading Click as it expands into its new business model.
Toward the end of the meeting Strickland said the council would be taking up a vote on Click when TPU staff members bring forward a more complete business plan for how it will transition into its new role. In the meantime, the city is seeking an independent auditor to look at Click’s books.
“I look forward to having the opportunity to approve the business plan for Click, which is going to have more detail about the product mix, the pricing structure, and how we’re going to go about marketing it,” Strickland said. “I look forward to this entire Click effort finally coming to some fruition, because we have been belaboring this since 2012 and I will be hopeful that as a community we are able to embrace change instead of consistently trying to get in the way of it.”
