Tacoma developer says he’ll run for East Side council seat

Tacoma real estate developer Kevin Grossman has announced he’ll run for City Council, seeking to succeed Councilman Marty Campbell in representing the East Side.
Grossman, a former Shoreline city councilman, applied to fill the at-large council seat left open by Victoria Woodards when she resigned to run for mayor at the end of last year. He is now running for Position 4, which will be vacated by Campbell when he reaches his term limit at the end of the year.
Grossman, a real estate developer who has been a proponent of revitalization in the Hilltop, serves on the advisory board of Spaceworks Tacoma and is the former president of the Hilltop Business Association. He also is former vice chairman of the Washington State Affordable Housing Advisory Board.
“From heading up many community, social service and business groups over the years, I know how to find common ground to produce results,” Grossman said in a news release announcing his run. “My commitment if elected is to truly work with small businesses, vigorously address housing affordability, and push for increased government transparency and accessibility.”
Grossman said his priorities on the council would be focusing on smart growth, revitalizing neighborhood business districts and preserving neighborhood character when considering development. Grossman lives in the Lincoln District with his wife.
Tacoma School Board president Catherine Ushka also is running for Position 4.
More information is available at electkevingrossman.com.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
