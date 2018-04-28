The Seahawks made NFL history and a family dream come true on Saturday by drafting Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, twin brother of Seahawks’ cornerback Shaquill Griffin, in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
The Seahawks made NFL history and a family dream come true on Saturday by drafting Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, twin brother of Seahawks' cornerback Shaquill Griffin, in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Capsule look at how Seahawks addressed specific needs with nine picks in a remarkable NFL draft

April 28, 2018 03:26 PM

The Seahawks nine selections in the 2018 NFL draft are the latest examples of how this team is changing since it last played a game four months ago.

Coach Pete Carroll's vow to get Seattle's offense back to a dominating running game showed up in three picks. First-round choice Rashaad Penny is instantly a candidate to challenge Chris Carson as the new lead running back. Then they got new blockers. Fourth-round choice Will Dissly, the converted defensive lineman from the University of Washington, was regarded as the best run-blocking tight end in this draft. Sixth-round pick Jamarco Jones was the starting left tackle on college power Ohio State the last two seasons.

The Seahawks' other area of massive change—and huge need—was at pass rusher. They traded Michael Bennett last month. Fellow Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril may never play again because of a serious neck injury. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson signed as a free agent with Minnesota.

So Seattle drafted two pass rushers, including their second pick, Rasheem Green.

There is a question who will start at cornerback this year and beyond after the team waived Richard Sherman. As they re-signed veteran Byron Maxwell, they drafted a college safety, Trey Flowers, they intend to convert to cornerback

1. Rashaad Penny, RB

School: San Diego State

Role: Challenging Chris Carson for starting job; kick returner with Tyler Lockett’s contract ending after 2018.

Notable: Third time Seahawks has been drafted in first round. Others: Curt Warner, Shaun Alexander.

3. Rasheem Green, DE

School: USC

Role: Michael Bennett’s old one: 5-technique end on early downs, inside DT pass rusher on passing ones.

Notable: Mainly played inside on USC’s athletic D-line; overcame a speech disorder of stuttering.

4. Will Dissly, TE

School: Washington

Role: Run blocker in Seattle offense that vows to get back to the run.

Notable: Converted from DL by messing around catching passes at a UW bowl practice. Changed commitment, followed coach Chris Petersen from Boise State to UW.

5. Shaquem Griffin, LB

School: Central Florida

Role: Weakside LB, special-teams hitter with speed. And an inspiration.

Notable: National phenomenon. Best story of this entire draft. Reuniting with twin of Seahawks CB Shaquill. First one-handed person drafted into modern NFL. All-conference LB on 13-0 UCF team last season. "The only that can stop you is yourself."

Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin, twin brother of Seahawks’ cornerback Shaquill Griffin, runs drills during practice at the Senior Bowl where he starred in Mobile, Ala., last week. Drew Davison Star-Telegram

5. Tre Flowers, CB

School: Oklahoma State

Role: Will move from college safety to Seahawks cornerback, the team says.

Notable: Was in his kitchen feeding his 1-year-old daughter Bailee when Seahawks called to draft him. Practiced at cornerback before Oklahoma State's bowl game last year, but played safety again in the game as Cowboys didn't use that package.

5. Michael Dickson, P

School: Texas

Role: Take older, more expensive Jon Ryan's job as Seahawks' new punter, so Seattle says $2 million against its salary cap.

Notable: Australian and Aussie Rules football player from age 8-18. Texas signed him off YouTube videos sent by a punting coach who knew a friend of a friend on Longhorns' staff. Seahawks traded up seven spots and gave up a seventh-round pick to get him.

6. Jamarco Jones, OT

School: Ohio State

Role: Depth at tackle on an offensive line that has LT Duane Brown entering final year of his deal, struggling Germain Ifedi at RT.

Notable: Seen by many as a steal in round five. Buckeyes' starting LT last two years. Dropped because of poor pre-draft workout numbers.

6. Jacob Martin, DE

School: Temple

Role: Be a smaller, pass-rush end, what Seattle calls its "Leo." Cliff Avril's role the last few seasons.

Notable: At 6 feet 2 and 236 pounds, size, speed fits the Leo end spot. Played 2016 conference-championship game with a broken foot. "It's a lot harder than you think," he said Saturday. "It was one of those 'Gladiator' games, the ones you hear about in movies."

martin.jpg
Defensive end Jacob Martin, the Seahawks' sixth-round draft choice, played a 2016 conference-championship game for Temple with a broken foot. "It's a lot harder than you think," he deadpanned Saturday.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images North America Mitchell Leff/Getty Images North America

7. Alex McGough, QB

School: Florida International

Role: Finally become a longer-term backup for Seattle to develop behind Russell Wilson.

Notable: 3-year starter in college. 6-3, 214. 2,798 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT, 13 games last season. College career: 9,091 career yards, 65 TDs, 37 INTs. GM John Schneider said last week he hasn't done well enough acquire backup QBs to develop.

mcgough.jpg
The Seahawks on Saturday selected Florida International quarterback Alex McGough with their final of nine picks in the NFL draft, in the seventh round. The 220th-overall choice was a three-year college starter who is 6 feet 3--and an answer to Seattle general manager John Schneider saying this month he hasn't done well enough developing backup quarterbacks behind Russell Wilson.
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images Joel Auerbach/Getty Images


