Matthews will be a Mountaineer. Wilson basketball standout commits to West Virginia

Nearly two months of uncertainty are over for Emmitt Matthews Jr.
The 6-foot-7 standout wing from Wilson High School, who decommitted from UConn in March, announced Saturday he will play Division I basketball at West Virginia.
Matthews was granted release from his National Letter of Intent from UConn shortly after the program made a coaching change in March.
WVU coach Bob Huggins visited Matthews at his home in Tacoma in early April, and Matthews followed up with a visit to the Morgantown, W.Va. campus on May 2.
Huggins tweeted early Saturday about his appreciation for support of WVU's program — perhaps with a hint about what was coming later in the evening.
"We are excited about the guys returning along with the guys that are coming in ... and we aren’t done yet," Huggins wrote.
WVU has advanced to the Sweet 16 the past two seasons. In 2018, the Mountaineers topped Murray State and Marshall before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.
Matthews will join a WVU program that hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
Matthews is listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He collected eight offers, including Pac-12 schools Washington and Oregon State, before ultimately choosing WVU.
He reportedly piqued interest from several more programs — including Georgia, N.C. State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech — after playing at the first two stops on the Under Armour Association circuit this spring for his AAU team, Washington Supreme.
Matthews was among the top 15 players in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (7 per game) average after the events in Dallas and Indianapolis.
During his final season at Wilson, Matthews led the Rams to the Class 3A state semifinals, despite playing with a broken wrist.
He was an all-state selection by The News Tribune and The Associated Press after averaging 22.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.
He was also TNT's All-Area player of the year, and named the 3A state player of the year by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.
