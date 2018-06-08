Kam Chancellor remains away, his career in doubt. Have Seahawks considered available Eric Reid?

Safety Eric Reid, right, kneels with then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, during the national anthem before the team’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2016. Reid and Kaepernick remained out of the NFL. On Thursday Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked if Reid could comepte for a job on Seattle's 2018 team. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP