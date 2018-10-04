North Kitsap’s Isaiah Kahana (20) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter. Clover Park High School played North Kitsap in a football game at Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
North Kitsap’s Isaiah Kahana (20) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter. Clover Park High School played North Kitsap in a football game at Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 6

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

October 04, 2018 09:52 AM

WEEK 6

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 4)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Tahoma vs. Auburn Riverside

4A NPSL Sound

Kentridge vs. Kent Meridian

3A PCL

Lakes vs. Bethel

Nonleague

Camas vs. Sumner

AROUND THE STATE

Bishop Blanchet vs. Seattle Prep

Darrington vs. Lummi

North Central vs. Lewis and Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Redmond vs. North Creek

Rogers of Spokane vs. Ferris, 4:45 p.m.

Washington School for the Deaf vs. Crescent, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 5)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Kentwood vs. Enumclaw

4A NPSL Valley

Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn

Hazen vs. Kentlake

4A NPSL Sound

Thomas Jefferson vs. Mount Rainier, 8 p.m.

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Bellarmine Prep

Rogers of Puyallup vs. Emerald Ridge

South Kitsap vs. Graham-Kapowsin

3A PCL

Lincoln vs. Stadium

Spanaway Lake vs. Bonney Lake

Wilson vs. Mount Tahoma, 5 p.m.

3A SSC

Central Kitsap vs. Peninsula

Gig Harbor vs. Capital

Timberline vs. Shelton

Yelm vs. North Thurston

2A SPSL Mountain

Fife vs. Franklin Pierce

Lindbergh vs. Renton

Washington vs. Foster

White River vs. Foss, 7:30 p.m.

2A SPSL Sound

Evergreen of Seattle vs. Steilacoom

Orting vs. Clover Park

River Ridge vs. Eatonville

2A EvCo

Centralia vs. Black Hills

Tumwater vs. Aberdeen

Nonleague

Cascade Christian vs. Chimacum

Charles Wright vs. Chief Leschi

Decatur vs. Federal Way

Friday Harbor vs. Highline, 5 p.m.

Klahowya vs. Vashon Island

AROUND THE STATE

Anacortes vs. Bellingham

Bainbridge vs. Sedro-Woolley

Blaine vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.

Bothell vs. Woodinville

Brewster vs. Manson

Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden

Cascade of Everett vs. Kamiak

Castle Rock vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian vs. South Whidbey

Central Valley vs. Gonzaga Prep

Chelan vs. Cashmere

Chewelah vs. Mary Walker

Chief Sealth vs. Lakeside of Seattle

Clarkston vs. Pullman

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Highland

Cleveland vs. Sammamish

Colfax vs. Liberty of Spangle

College Place vs. Warden

Columbia of Burbank vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Columbia of Hunters vs. Northport

Colville vs. Riverside

Concrete vs. La Conner

Connell vs. Royal

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Liberty Christian

Deer Park vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

East Valley of Spokane vs. Cheney

East Valley of Yakima vs. Othello

Eastmont vs. Davis

Eastside Catholic vs. O’Dea

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Snohomish

Eisenhower vs. Moses Lake

Ephrata vs. Quincy

Everett vs. Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

Fort Vancouver vs. Hudson’s Bay, 8 p.m.

Franklin vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.

Garfield vs. Rainier Beach

Glacier Peak vs. Lake Stevens

Grandview vs. Toppenish

Granite Falls vs. King’s

Hanford vs. Sunnyside

Heritage vs. Battle Ground

Hermiston (Ore.) vs. Chiawana

Hoquiam vs. Elma

Ilwaco vs. Ocosta

Inglemoor vs. Newport of Bellevue

Ingraham vs. West Seattle

Interlake vs. Bellevue

Juanita vs. Mercer Island

Kelso vs. Evergreen of Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Kingston vs. North Kitsap

Kiona-Benton vs. DeSales

Kittitas-Thorp vs. Asotin, 6 p.m.

La Center vs. Stevenson

La Salle vs. North Mason

Lake Roosevelt vs. Oroville

Lake Washington vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Lakeland (Idaho) vs. West Valley of Spokane

Lakewood vs. Archbishop Murphy

Lynnwood vs. Shorewood

Mariner vs. Mount Vernon

Mark Morris vs. Hockinson

Marysville-Getchell vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Mead vs. Mount Spokane

Medical Lake vs. Newport

Meridian vs. Lynden Christian

Monroe vs. Jackson

Morton-White Pass vs. Napavine

Mount Baker vs. Nooksack Valley

Mount Si vs. Issaquah

Naches Valley vs. Goldendale

Neah Bay vs. Naselle, 6 p.m.

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Davenport

Oak Harbor vs. Arlington

Oakville vs. Taholah

Okanogan vs. Freeman

Omak vs. Cascade of Leavenworth

Pasco vs. Kennewick, 5 p.m.

Pateros vs. Entiat

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. South Bend

Pomeroy vs. Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse

Port Angeles vs. Bremerton

Prairie vs. Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Prosser vs. Ellensburg

Rainier vs. Onalaska

Reardan vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Republic vs. Cusick

Ridgefield vs. R.A. Long

River View vs. Wahluke

Rochester vs. W.F. West

Sehome vs. Cedarcrest

Selah vs. Wapato

Selkirk vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Sequim vs. Olympic

Seton Catholic vs. Columbia of White Salmon

Shadle Park vs. University

Shorecrest vs. Stanwood

Skyline vs. Eastlake

Soap Lake vs. Liberty Bell

Southridge vs. Richland

Squalicum vs. Ferndale

Sultan vs. Coupeville

Sunnyside Christian vs. Colton

Tenino vs. Forks

Toledo vs. Kalama

Touchet vs. Garfield-Palouse

Union vs. Skyview, 5 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Toutle Lake

Walla Walla vs. Kamiakin, 8 p.m.

Washougal vs. Columbia River

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Wellpinit, 3 p.m.

West Valley of Yakima vs. Wenatchee

White Swan vs. Mabton

Wilbur-Creston vs. Kettle Falls

Winlock vs. Mossyrock

Woodland vs. Montesano

Yakama Tribal vs. Bridgeport

Zillah vs. Granger

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 6)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Todd Beamer vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.

4A SPSL

Olympia vs. Puyallup

2B Pacific Mountain

Adna vs. Life Christian

1B SeaTac

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Tacoma Baptist

AROUND THE STATE

Lyle-Wishram vs. Mary M. Knight, 1 p.m.

Port Townsend vs. Bellevue Christian

Rainier Christian vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Raymond vs. North Beach, 3 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.

Tulalip Heritage vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.

