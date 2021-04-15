STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 9

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

GET CAUGHT UP

SOUTH SOUND

▪ Returning receiver Teagin Child shines as Auburn Mountainview takes 3A NPSL title

▪ Winner of The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 5-11)

SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 15)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Decatur vs. Federal Way

AROUND THE STATE

Ingraham vs. Chief Sealth, 5 p.m.

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 16)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside

Kent Meridian vs. Kentlake

Kentwood vs. Kentridge

Todd Beamer vs. Thomas Jefferson

AROUND THE STATE

Eastside Catholic vs. Ballard, 4 p.m.

Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet

Seattle Prep vs. O’Dea

West Seattle vs. Nathan Hale, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 17)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.

Tahoma vs. Auburn Mountainview, 1 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Coupeville vs. LaConner, 6 p.m.

Neah Bay vs. Concrete, 3 p.m.