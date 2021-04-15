High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 9
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 9
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 15)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Decatur vs. Federal Way
AROUND THE STATE
Ingraham vs. Chief Sealth, 5 p.m.
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 16)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside
Kent Meridian vs. Kentlake
Kentwood vs. Kentridge
Todd Beamer vs. Thomas Jefferson
AROUND THE STATE
Eastside Catholic vs. Ballard, 4 p.m.
Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet
Seattle Prep vs. O’Dea
West Seattle vs. Nathan Hale, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 17)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.
Tahoma vs. Auburn Mountainview, 1 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Coupeville vs. LaConner, 6 p.m.
Neah Bay vs. Concrete, 3 p.m.
