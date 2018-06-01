Another Point Ruston business, Tacoma's only champagne bar, has announced it will close

Blue Octopus Art Gallery and Champagne Bar at Point Ruston announced it will close Sunday (June 3).

The closure is the third food business closure that has been announced in as many months at the retail-residential complex that hosts a half dozen additional restaurants. In March, Dolce Si, the Sicilian Bakery, closed. In April, Two Town Pub & Cafe closed, but intends to reopen under new ownership.

The champagne bar opened in February 2017 with a menu of champagne cocktails, sparkling wines, wine flights and an interesting beer list. This was the third location for Kerry Cole’s business, which previously operated in two Tacoma locations and another in Ruston.

It appears the closure will not be permanent and the business is on the move again.

Cole was not immediately available for comment, but the champagne bar posted on its Facebook page that it hopes to reopen in another location.

The post read, “It’s with great sadness that I write this post. We are closing our doors at Point Ruston this Sunday evening. We hope to reopen in a location that we both love and is fiscally responsible.”

Where: 5111 Grand Loop,Tacoma; 253-301-0877; facebook.com/theblueoctopuspointruston