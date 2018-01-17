Need work or a new career? Hiring event at JBLM and free job retraining at area libraries

Stay nimble, my job-hunting friends.
That’s the lesson learned last week after State Farm announced it was leaving Tacoma this year, taking with it 1,400 jobs (600 going to DuPont, a combined 400 going elsewhere and another 400 just going away.)
Also, Sam’s Club announced last week it was abandoning Washington State, leaving hundreds more with uncertain futures.
On the upside, we heard early on that Allstate was launching a major hiring initiative and other locations are hiring now as well.
Never miss a local story.
Beyond that, what if you want a fresh start? What if this layoff is your own personal reset? There are a couple of roads you can take, this week and in the future.
Here are the details:
JOB RECRUITING AND RESOURCES FOR VETS, FAMILIES
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host a job fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The fair is for veterans, military spouses, National Guard members, reservists and transitioning military personnel.
The full list of exhibitors attending is at bit.ly/2FLlxqq The list includes The Boeing Co., Bellevue and Seattle police departments, Accenture, ASML, Sysco, New York Life, Intel and the FAA.
At 10 a.m., before the hiring event, DeVry University will offer the seminar, “Move in the Right Direction: Putting Your Career Goals into Action.” Register for that at rmvets.com/jblm18_devry
For those who can’t attend either event, RecruitMilitary has a free job board that serves more than 1.3 million job candidates and features more than 216,000 available jobs. You can create a job profile to get access to a resource center to enhance job searches, resumes, interview skills and networking opportunities.
▪ Job Board: board.recruitmilitary.com/sign_up
▪ Job Candidate Resource Center: www.recruitmilitary.com/resources
RETRAINING AND RESOURCES AT AREA LIBRARIES
If you’re not connected to the military, no worries. There’s free assistance for you, too.
The Pierce County Library System, in collaboration with Metropolitan Development Council, Workforce Central and WorkSource, offers an abundance of job retraining and guidance.
You can start your search of what’s offered online at jbc.mypcls.org/
(All location addresses for the following events are at piercecountylibrary.org/branches/branch-listing.htm.)
▪ Microsoft certification: You can enroll in a Microsoft Certification Program at gethired.pcls.us The library system also offers certification exams. More information on that at techcert.pcls.us
▪ Job club: The South Hill Pierce County Library hosts a Job Club from 1-3 p.m. every other Friday. More info at jbc.mypcls.org/get-hired/jobclub/
▪ Aid: You can learn how the Metropolitan Development Council can help you and learn about eligibility for support for housing, health care, education and employment from 3-5 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW.
▪ General help: You can meet with a WorkSource expert for help with specific questions about all things employment-related, such as resumes, LinkedIn, job coaching and interview prep. The schedule:
Mondays: 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway branch, 13718 Pacific Ave.
Mondays: 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., University Place branch, 3609 Market Pl. W.
Tuesdays: 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW.
▪ Job Hunting for Mature Workers: This meeting addresses issues such as over-qualification or career changes. The schedule:
Wednesday (Jan. 17): 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fife branch, 6622 20th St. E.
Feb. 21:, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Graham branch, 9202 224th St. E.
March 15: 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway branch, 13718 Pacific Ave.
▪ Job Search Strategies: Learn more about networking, informational interviews, and using the internet.
March 8: 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW.
▪ Job Seeker’s Guide to the Cloud: Learn how to use cloud technologies, such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox in your job search.
Feb. 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E. Tacoma.
Job Seeker Services, Russian: For those whose primary languages are Russian, Romanian or Ukrainian.
Feb. 27: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway branch, 13718 Pacific Ave.
LinkedIn Help Session: Learn how to expand a LinkedIn network, search for LinkedIn-advertised jobs and do company research. Attendees must have a current LinkedIn profile. A librarian can help set up an account.
Feb. 8: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Milton/Edgewood branch, 900 Meridian Ave E, Milton.
Plan Your Job Search: Learn techniques for finding work, creating a job search plan and strategies for contacting employers. Other topics include planning career moves, using social media and maximizing chances to find work faster.
March 21: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Steilacoom branch, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. SW.
Prepare for Job Interviews: Learn the benefits of interview prep and how to respond to tough questions.
Jan. 30: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tillicum branch, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.
Feb. 13: 2-4 p.m., Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E. Tacoma.
March 29: 2-4 p.m., Buckley branch, 123 S. River Rd.
Resumes and Cover Letters: Explore different resume formats.
Thursday (Jan. 18): 1-3:15 p.m., Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW.
Skills and Abilities Analysis: Identify, demonstrate and gain confidence in skills and personal qualities. Learn speaking skills and practice delivering a 60-second commercial of yourself.
Feb. 22: 1-3 p.m., Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW.
Stress Management Interactive: Learn how stress affects job seekers and how to manage it. Topics include job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in the job search, PTSD and self-care.
Wednesday (Jan. 17):, 2 to 4 p.m., Fife branch, 6622 20th St. E.
Feb. 21: 2-4 p.m., Graham branch, 9202 224th St. E.
March 15: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway branch, 13718 Pacific Ave.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments