Fourth person arrested after Lakewood drive-by shooting

A fourth person was arrested Tuesday in connection with a January drive-by shooting in Lakewood.
Tatiana Isaacs-Jackson, 19, was charged Feb. 2 in Pierce County Superior Court with one count of drive-by shooting and four counts of first-degree assault, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
U.S. Marshals booked her into the Pierce County Jail on Tuesday.
Co-defendants Kelsey Phillips, 18; Shamille Bullard, 21; and Demetrius Crawford, 19, have pleaded not guilty on similar counts.
Phillips is held in lieu of $300,000 bail, Bullard is held on $250,000 bail and Crawford is held on $500,000 bail.
Prosecutors allege the three men were involved in a shooting Jan. 8 at a Lakewood fast-food restaurant that left Crawford with a wound to his leg.
Isaacs-Jackson then drove the three to an apartment complex where at least one person involved in the shooting lived, according to charging documents.
The men then opened fire on an SUV there, but didn’t hit anyone. One bullet went into a nearby home and hit a mattress where two people were lying, the documents state.
Isaacs-Jackson admitted to Lakewood police that she drove the men to the second shooting and eventually told them she knew they went there intending to commit a revenge shooting, the documents state.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
