Homicide spikes in Pierce County, and suicide rises — what explains the surge?

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

