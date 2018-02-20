Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas iii (5) attempts a shot during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Winner takes over atop the 3A Pierce County League standings.
Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas iii (5) attempts a shot during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Winner takes over atop the 3A Pierce County League standings. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas iii (5) attempts a shot during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Winner takes over atop the 3A Pierce County League standings. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Who are the best teams in the state? Final TNT state high school boys and girls basketball rankings

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

February 20, 2018 01:53 AM

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS — FINAL

*Records entering the regional round of the state tournament (WIAA RPI in parenthesis)

ICYMI: Wilson, Timberline stars hope to have big seasons to match big-college pedigrees (with preseason all-state teams)

CLASS 4A

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Kaden Anderson scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Peter Erickson scored 18 with a flurry of 3-pointers late and 10th-ranked Enumclaw upset No. 3 Federal Way, 53-44, on Saturday to hand the Eagles their first loss this season. Watch the game highlights and postgame interviews. TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: They know defense in Enumclaw. Hornets stun previously unbeaten Federal Way, cut nets for district title

▪  Jaden McDaniels dunked a lot and Federal Way cruised past Union

1. Gonzaga Prep (23-0) (1)

2. Richland (22-1) (4)

3. Federal Way (24-1) (6)

4. Union (20-5) (3)

5. Davis (20-2) (5)

6. Bothell (20-2) (13)

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

7. Glacier Peak (20-3) (11)

8. Enumclaw (20-5) (7)

9. Skyview (23-3) (2)

10. Lewis and Clark (16-8) (10)

CLASS 3A

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Lauren Smithlsmith@theolympian.com

ICYMI: Lincoln stunned in district-title loss to Kelso. Silver lining — Abes hoping this is just what they needed

▪  UConn-bound Emmitt Matthews Jr. to miss rest of Wilson’s season with injury

1. Garfield (24-1) (1)

2. Lincoln (23-1) (3)

3. O’Dea (23-3) (2)

4. Rainier Beach (19-6) (7)

5. Timberline (19-5) (5)

6. Kelso (20-4) (4)

7. Seattle Prep (16-10) (13)

8. North Thurston (21-3) (12)

9. Eastside Catholic (21-5) (6)

10. Wilson (20-5) (8)

CLASS 2A

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Foss senior guard Demetrius Crosby scored a career-high 35 points, Micah Pollard had 18 and Damani Kelly 14 as No. 2 Foss held off Renton's late rally for an 83-65 win on Friday for the 2A South Puget Sound League title. TJ Cotterilltcotterill@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: Foss is still the class of 2A basketball. And it might have the best backourt in the state, too

▪  Fife grinds pass Foss, finally. Malachi Afework helps Trojans stun defending state champs

1. Selah (21-1) (3)

2. Foss (19-4) (4)

3. Mountlake Terrace (22-2) (6)

4. Lynden (18-6) (2)

5. Liberty of Issaquah (19-4) (16)

6. North Kitsap (19-4) (10)

7. Fife (20-5) (11)

8. Renton (19-5) (12)

9. W.F. West (21-3) (9)

10. Pullman (19-2) (7)

CLASS 1A

Jerry Williams

ICYMI: Cascade Christian coach is calling this his final season. So they plan to send him off right

1. Lynden Christian (22-1) (1)

2. Zillah (22-1) (3)

3. Freeman (21-0) (2)

4. The Northwest School (18-3) (6)

5. Royal (20-4) (4)

6. Cascade Christian (12-8) (7)

7. Bellevue Christian (18-5) (5)

8. Newport (17-6) (8)

9. Montesano (19-5) (23)

10. Mount Baker (13-11) (18)

CLASS 2B

1. Kittitas/Thorp (22-1) (1)

2. Saint George’s (23-0) (2)

3. Adna (21-2) (4)

4. Morton-White Pass (20-5) (5)

5. Toledo (21-4) (3)

6. Liberty of Spangle (20-3) (6)

7. Toutle Lake (19-6) (7)

8. Life Christian (21-4) (9)

9. Brewster (20-3) (8)

10. Tri-Cities Prep (19-3) (10)

CLASS 1B

1. Sunnyside Christian (22-1) (1)

2. Muckleshoot Tribal (24-2) (2)

3. Cedar Park Christian of Mountlake Terrace (26-1) (3)

4. Pomeroy (20-2) (5)

5. Yakama Nation (19-5) (4)

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS — FINAL

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Stanford University signee Lexie Hull had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 Central Valley over No. 3 Kentridge, the defending 4A state champions, on Monday at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent. She and Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins spoke about it afterward. TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

CLASS 4A

ICYMI: Kentridge too big for Bellarmine in district title. Did Lions lose game and three-time MVP?

▪  Doubt Bellarmine all you want, but they have an Olympian, experience and a rally turtle

1. Central Valley (23-0) (1)

2. Moses Lake (22-0) (4)

3. Kentridge (23-2) (3)

4. Eastlake (21-2) (2)

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

5. Woodinville (19-3) (5)

6. Lake Stevens (19-3) (7)

7. Bellarmine Prep (20-4) (6)

8. Kentlake (18-7) (10)

9. Sunnyside (16-6) (11)

10. Todd Beamer (20-5) (9)

CLASS 3A

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

The third-ranked Abes shut down No. 5 Bethel for a 51-43 victory after trailing at halftime on Saturday, earning their second 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championship victory in the past three season. Watch the highlights and postgame interviews. TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: Lincoln keeps rolling, cuts district-title nets. Now how about those state championship nets?

1. Lincoln (23-1) (1)

2. Kamiakin (20-2) (5)

3. Prairie (21-3) (8)

4. Bethel (21-3) (10)

5. Gig Harbor (18-6) (2)

6. West Seattle (21-5) (7)

7. Seattle Prep (18-4) (5)

8. Bellevue (20-5) (11)

9. Garfield (20-6) (3)

10. Peninsula (21-4) (13)

CLASS 2A

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Jordan Whitfordj.whitford@thenewstribune.com

ICYMI: White River rallies after deficit to beat Port Angeles, clinch 2A district title

1. W.F. West (21-2) (2)

2. East Valley of Spokane (19-1) (1)

3. Archbishop Murphy (21-2) (5)

4. Burlington-Edison (18-5) (3)

5. White River (20-4) (8)

6. Black Hills (18-5) (9)

7. Port Angeles (20-4) (4)

8. Wapato (20-3) (6)

9. North Kitsap (19-6) (12)

10. Washougal (19-5) (11)

CLASS 1A

1. Zillah (22-1) (4)

2. Lynden Christian (23-0) (1)

3. Cashmere (21-1) (2)

4. La Center (21-1) (6)

5. Medical Lake (21-0) (5)

6. La Salle (19-4) (6)

7. Cle Elum/Roslyn (17-6) (13)

8. Meridian (20-7) (9)

9. Nooksack Valley (18-7) (10)

10. Seattle Christian (18-2) (11)

CLASS 2B

1. Ilwaco (22-1) (1)

2. Napavine (21-2) (4)

3. Davenport (19-4) (2)

4. Wahkiakum (20-4) (3)

5. Colfax (19-4) (5)

6. La Conner (19-3) (8)

7. Saint George’s (18-6) (7)

8. Life Christian Academy (16-5) (9)

9. Mabton (19-5) (10)

10. Tri-Cities Prep (17-5) (11)

CLASS 1B

1. Colton (21-1) (1)

2. Sunnyside Christian (21-2) (4)

3. Pomeroy (18-5) (3)

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (22-2) (7)

5. Neah Bay (21-2) (3)

TJ Cotterill: 253-497-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title 2:04

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

Pause
Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 0:11

Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 1:35

Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 2:07

JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 3:54

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 1:31

Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:39

Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 3:57

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:49

Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union 2:52

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

View More Video