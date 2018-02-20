Who are the best teams in the state? Final TNT state high school boys and girls basketball rankings

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS — FINAL
*Records entering the regional round of the state tournament (WIAA RPI in parenthesis)
ICYMI: Wilson, Timberline stars hope to have big seasons to match big-college pedigrees (with preseason all-state teams)
CLASS 4A
ICYMI: They know defense in Enumclaw. Hornets stun previously unbeaten Federal Way, cut nets for district title
▪ Jaden McDaniels dunked a lot and Federal Way cruised past Union
1. Gonzaga Prep (23-0) (1)
2. Richland (22-1) (4)
3. Federal Way (24-1) (6)
4. Union (20-5) (3)
5. Davis (20-2) (5)
6. Bothell (20-2) (13)
7. Glacier Peak (20-3) (11)
8. Enumclaw (20-5) (7)
9. Skyview (23-3) (2)
10. Lewis and Clark (16-8) (10)
CLASS 3A
ICYMI: Lincoln stunned in district-title loss to Kelso. Silver lining — Abes hoping this is just what they needed
▪ UConn-bound Emmitt Matthews Jr. to miss rest of Wilson’s season with injury
1. Garfield (24-1) (1)
2. Lincoln (23-1) (3)
3. O’Dea (23-3) (2)
4. Rainier Beach (19-6) (7)
5. Timberline (19-5) (5)
6. Kelso (20-4) (4)
7. Seattle Prep (16-10) (13)
8. North Thurston (21-3) (12)
9. Eastside Catholic (21-5) (6)
10. Wilson (20-5) (8)
CLASS 2A
ICYMI: Foss is still the class of 2A basketball. And it might have the best backourt in the state, too
▪ Fife grinds pass Foss, finally. Malachi Afework helps Trojans stun defending state champs
1. Selah (21-1) (3)
2. Foss (19-4) (4)
3. Mountlake Terrace (22-2) (6)
4. Lynden (18-6) (2)
5. Liberty of Issaquah (19-4) (16)
6. North Kitsap (19-4) (10)
7. Fife (20-5) (11)
8. Renton (19-5) (12)
9. W.F. West (21-3) (9)
10. Pullman (19-2) (7)
CLASS 1A
ICYMI: Cascade Christian coach is calling this his final season. So they plan to send him off right
1. Lynden Christian (22-1) (1)
2. Zillah (22-1) (3)
3. Freeman (21-0) (2)
4. The Northwest School (18-3) (6)
5. Royal (20-4) (4)
6. Cascade Christian (12-8) (7)
7. Bellevue Christian (18-5) (5)
8. Newport (17-6) (8)
9. Montesano (19-5) (23)
10. Mount Baker (13-11) (18)
CLASS 2B
1. Kittitas/Thorp (22-1) (1)
2. Saint George’s (23-0) (2)
3. Adna (21-2) (4)
4. Morton-White Pass (20-5) (5)
5. Toledo (21-4) (3)
6. Liberty of Spangle (20-3) (6)
7. Toutle Lake (19-6) (7)
8. Life Christian (21-4) (9)
9. Brewster (20-3) (8)
10. Tri-Cities Prep (19-3) (10)
CLASS 1B
1. Sunnyside Christian (22-1) (1)
2. Muckleshoot Tribal (24-2) (2)
3. Cedar Park Christian of Mountlake Terrace (26-1) (3)
4. Pomeroy (20-2) (5)
5. Yakama Nation (19-5) (4)
TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS — FINAL
CLASS 4A
ICYMI: Kentridge too big for Bellarmine in district title. Did Lions lose game and three-time MVP?
▪ Doubt Bellarmine all you want, but they have an Olympian, experience and a rally turtle
1. Central Valley (23-0) (1)
2. Moses Lake (22-0) (4)
3. Kentridge (23-2) (3)
4. Eastlake (21-2) (2)
5. Woodinville (19-3) (5)
6. Lake Stevens (19-3) (7)
7. Bellarmine Prep (20-4) (6)
8. Kentlake (18-7) (10)
9. Sunnyside (16-6) (11)
10. Todd Beamer (20-5) (9)
CLASS 3A
ICYMI: Lincoln keeps rolling, cuts district-title nets. Now how about those state championship nets?
1. Lincoln (23-1) (1)
2. Kamiakin (20-2) (5)
3. Prairie (21-3) (8)
4. Bethel (21-3) (10)
5. Gig Harbor (18-6) (2)
6. West Seattle (21-5) (7)
7. Seattle Prep (18-4) (5)
8. Bellevue (20-5) (11)
9. Garfield (20-6) (3)
10. Peninsula (21-4) (13)
CLASS 2A
ICYMI: White River rallies after deficit to beat Port Angeles, clinch 2A district title
1. W.F. West (21-2) (2)
2. East Valley of Spokane (19-1) (1)
3. Archbishop Murphy (21-2) (5)
4. Burlington-Edison (18-5) (3)
5. White River (20-4) (8)
6. Black Hills (18-5) (9)
7. Port Angeles (20-4) (4)
8. Wapato (20-3) (6)
9. North Kitsap (19-6) (12)
10. Washougal (19-5) (11)
CLASS 1A
1. Zillah (22-1) (4)
2. Lynden Christian (23-0) (1)
3. Cashmere (21-1) (2)
4. La Center (21-1) (6)
5. Medical Lake (21-0) (5)
6. La Salle (19-4) (6)
7. Cle Elum/Roslyn (17-6) (13)
8. Meridian (20-7) (9)
9. Nooksack Valley (18-7) (10)
10. Seattle Christian (18-2) (11)
CLASS 2B
1. Ilwaco (22-1) (1)
2. Napavine (21-2) (4)
3. Davenport (19-4) (2)
4. Wahkiakum (20-4) (3)
5. Colfax (19-4) (5)
6. La Conner (19-3) (8)
7. Saint George’s (18-6) (7)
8. Life Christian Academy (16-5) (9)
9. Mabton (19-5) (10)
10. Tri-Cities Prep (17-5) (11)
CLASS 1B
1. Colton (21-1) (1)
2. Sunnyside Christian (21-2) (4)
3. Pomeroy (18-5) (3)
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (22-2) (7)
5. Neah Bay (21-2) (3)
