The Mariners are about to break the single-season MLB record for players used. Who has appeared for them this season?

Back in 1996, the Seattle Mariners debuted a new slogan in their preseason advertising campaign — “You gotta love these guys.”

It’s stuck with fans through the years, particularly during seasons when the Mariners have had some success and player turnover has been low.

But, in 2019, maybe that tag line should be more like, “Who the heck are these guys?”

With five weeks left to play, the Mariners have already smashed their franchise record for players used in a single season, and had an incredible amount of turnover on their roster.

Rookie outfielder Jake Fraley became the 63rd player Seattle has used this season Wednesday, when he made his MLB debut against Tampa Bay. The MLB record for players used in a single season is 64, set by the 2014 Texas Rangers — a mark the Mariners seemed destined to break when rosters expand in September.

Here is a list of all of the players who have appeared for the Mariners so far in 2019. Players listed in bold remain somewhere in Seattle’s organization. Players with an asterisk by their name still have rookie status intact.

PITCHERS

Austin Adams* (28 years old, reliever) — Was acquired in May after the Nationals designated him for assignment, and became a viable option as an opener and back-end reliever for Seattle before landing on the IL with a shoulder strain on July 6. He hasn’t pitched since.

R.J. Alaniz* (28, reliever) — Signed with the Mariners as a minor-league free agent in the offseason, and made his MLB debut with the club in April, but was designated for assignment after allowing nine earned runs across four appearances. The Reds claimed him off waivers in May.

Dan Altavilla (26, reliever) — Made the Japan trip with the Mariners in March, and pitched against Oakland, but was immediately optioned to Triple-A Tacoma when they returned home. He appeared with both the Rainiers and Double-A Arkansas trying to get his consistency back, rejoined Seattle at the end of June, and pitched in five games with moderate success before a forearm strain sent him to the IL on July 6. He’s currently on rehab with Tacoma.

Shawn Armstrong (28, reliever) — Started the season on the IL, returned midway through April, and pitched in just four games, allowing six earned runs, before Seattle designated him for assignment on April 26. He was claimed by the Orioles two days later.

Anthony Bass (31, reliever) — Signed with the Mariners as a free agent in May after parting ways with the Reds. Has been mostly an eighth-inning arm since, but has appeared more in the ninth in August, after Seattle traded away closer candidates Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland.

Gerson Bautista* (24, reliever) — Came over in the blockbuster trade with the Mets in December, but spent the first three months of the season on the IL after a pectoral strain knocked him out of spring training. Fastball can reach 100 mph, but the command hasn’t been there in two stints with Seattle, during which he gave up 11 earned runs in eight appearances. He’s in Tacoma’s bullpen for the time being.

Jesse Biddle (27, reliever) — The Mariners added a rare lefty to the bullpen in May when they picked him up the trade that sent Anthony Swarzak to the Braves. But, he had little success in the month he was with Seattle, appearing 11 times and allowing multiple runs in five of his final six outings. He was designated for assignment in June and claimed off waivers by Texas.

Chasen Bradford (29, reliever) — Was a reliable bullpen arm for the Mariners last season, but has spent much of his second season with the club on the IL, and pitched in just 12 games. He missed most of April with shoulder inflammation, and has been on the IL since June 3 with a forearm strain.

Brandon Brennan* (27, reliever) — Rule 5 Draft pickup impressed early on with his quality changeup, but a shoulder strain midway through June seems to have derailed what was once a promising season. He returned for three games the second week of August (allowing one run), but is now back on the IL with the same issue.

Matt Carasiti* (27, reliever) — Signed with the Mariners as a free agent in June after parting ways with the Cubs, and appeared in 11 games allowing five earned runs (four as an opener) before he was shipped to Tacoma at the end of July. He’s been with the Rainiers since.

Roenis Elias (30, reliever) — Returned to the Mariners from Boston last season, and carved out a steady role at the back end of Seattle’s bullpen (posting a 3.64 ERA in 44 games with 14 saves) before he was dealt to the Nationals along with Hunter Strickland for prospects at the trade deadline.

Matt Festa* (26, reliever) — Seventh-round draft pick by the Mariners in 2016 debuted last season, but has been up and down from Tacoma this season as one of the few players with options. He’s allowed 14 earned runs in 20 games with Seattle this season, and has been with the Rainiers since late July.

Ryan Garton (29, reliever) — Has been in the organization since 2017, and allowed four earned runs in two outings in a brief tryout in May. Was designated for assignment four days later, but cleared waivers, and has been with the Rainiers since.

Cory Gearrin (33, reliever) — Signed with Seattle as a free agent in the offseason, and has been a reliable enough veteran arm in the bullpen, posting a 3.92 ERA through 48 appearances.

Marco Gonzales (27, starter) — Was deemed Seattle’s ace after a solid performance in 2018, but has had ups and downs in his second full season with the club, posting a 13-10 record and 4.30 ERA in an American League-leading 27 starts. He’s also given up the most hits (174) in the AL.

Zac Grotz* (26, reliever) — Joined the Mariners as a minor-league free agent in the offseason, and spent most of the season with Arkansas until a series of injuries left the big-league bullpen shorthanded. Debuted at the beginning of August, and has allowed three earned runs in four games.

Taylor Guilbeau* (26, reliever) — The most polished of the three pitchers the Mariners got from the Nationals at the trade deadline, he tossed five relief appearances in Tacoma before being promoted last week. He’s allowed one earned run (solo homer) in three appearances with the Mariners.

Felix Hernandez (33, starter) — Once Seattle’s dominating ace, he’s spent most of the final year of his contract on the IL. A Grade 1 lat strain landed him there in May, and shoulder issues kept him there. After four minor-league rehab outings in August, he’s scheduled to return to Seattle’s rotation Saturday. He’s 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts this season.

Yusei Kikuchi* (28, starter) — Seattle signed the left-handed Japanese star in the offseason, but the transition to the majors has been rocky. He’s 5-8 with a 5.19 ERA in 26 starts. Though, his most recent, a complete-game shutout in Toronto last week, was his best thus far. He allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out eight on 96 pitches. He’ll get a breather during the upcoming rotation cycle.

Mike Leake (31, starter) — The Mariners reportedly spent much of the season trying to unload the 10-year veteran, and finally did at the trade deadline for a small prospect return from the Diamondbacks. Leake was 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA in 22 starts with the Mariners this season, and took a perfect game into the ninth inning in one of his final starts with the club.

Wade LeBlanc (34, starter) — Has been back with Seattle for two seasons, and logged wins in his first two starts before an oblique strain knocked him out of his third appearance. He spent more than a month on the IL, and has had mixed results since returning. He’s 6-7 with a 5.52 ERA in 21 games, and has spent much of the season since his return following an opener.

Matt Magill (29, reliever) — Acquired in a trade with the Twins in July after he was designated for assignment. Has allowed six earned runs in 11 games with the Mariners. Goes by “Goose.”

Parker Markel* (28, reliever) — Signed a minor-league contract with Seattle in the offseason, and quickly jumped from Arkansas to Tacoma because of his impressive strikeout count (he’s averaged 1.8 per inning in the minors this year). Had less success after making his MLB debut with the Mariners in May, allowing eight earned runs in five games. Was designated for assignment in July, and claimed by Pittsburgh.

Reggie McClain* (26, reliever) — Went from High-A Modesto to Arkansas to Tacoma to Seattle in the span of four months this season, and made his MLB debut with the Mariners the first week of August. Has impressed in a small sample, showing multi-inning ability and allowing four earned runs in five outings as a starter (on a bullpen day) and reliever.

David McKay* (24, reliever) — Made his MLB debut with the Mariners in May in his second season with the club, and allowed four earned runs in seven appearances. He spent most of the first four months of the season going back-and-forth from Seattle to Tacoma, and was eventually claimed off waivers by Detroit in early August.

Tommy Milone (32, starter) — Veteran left-hander signed with the Mariners as a minor-league free agent during the offseason, and was promoted in May to help fill the starting rotation when Hernandez was injured. He’s mostly pitched behind an opener, and is 3-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 17 appearances.

Andrew Moore (25, starter) — Former Mariners draft pick was claimed off waivers from San Francisco midway through May, and made a spot start for the Mariners the first week of June (he allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3) before he was optioned back to Arkansas. He’s been with Tacoma since late June.

Zac Rosscup (31, reliever) — Signed with Seattle as a free agent in the offseason and appeared in 19 games with the Mariners, allowing five earned runs, before he was designated for assignment midway through May. He was claimed by Toronto, and has also played in the Dodgers and Cardinals organizations since.

Nick Rumbelow (27, reliever) — Came to Seattle in a trade with the Yankees in 2017, and bounced between the Mariners and minors. Allowed four earned runs in three games with Seattle this season before he was designated for assignment in May, outrighted to Tacoma and eventually released in June. He’s now with the Mets.

Connor Sadzeck* (27, reliever) — Was a steady option for the Mariners after he was acquired from Texas in April. Appeared in 20 games, allowing seven earned runs, before elbow inflammation landed him on the IL the first week of June. He’s in Arizona rehabbing.

Tayler Scott* (27, reliever) — Made his MLB debut with the Mariners in June, becoming the first South African to ever pitch in the majors. He allowed eight earned runs in five games with Seattle before he was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in June.

Justus Sheffield* (23, starter) — Started the season as Seattle’s top prospect after arriving in the James Paxton deal with the Yankees during the offseason, but is now considered No. 9. Appeared in one game in relief for the Mariners in April as part of a Kikuchi short start, allowing two earned runs in three innings. Returned to Tacoma (where he started the season) following the outing, and was demoted to Arkansas in June after struggling with command agains the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Has fared much better in Double-A, posting a 2.19 ERA in 12 starts. Is expected to be recalled by the Mariners to start Friday night’s homestand opener.

Hunter Strickland (30, reliever) — Joined the Mariners as a free agent during the offseason and was the presumed closer before a severe lat strain in just his third appearance in March sent him to the IL for the next four months. Pitched just once more for the Mariners in July before he was traded to the Nationals along with Elias at the deadline.

Erik Swanson* (25, starter/reliever) — Another piece in the Paxton trade with the Yankees, he’s appeared as both a starter and reliever for the Mariners, posting a 1-5 record and 7.01 ERA in 14 games. Also spent a significant part of the season trying to revamp with Tacoma before he was recalled to aid an ailing bullpen midway through July.

Anthony Swarzak (33, reliever) — Veteran came to Seattle from the Mets in the blockbuster offseason trade and had uneven results in 15 appearances, allowing eight earned runs. He was traded to the Braves for Biddle and reliever Arodys Vizcaino (who had season-ending elbow surgery before his arrival) in May.

Sam Tuivailala (26, reliever) — Arrived in a trade with St. Louis last season, but spent 11 months on the IL with an Achilles rupture, and endured more setbacks with shoulder stiffness before he was finally activated midway through July. Has been reliable since, allowing two earned runs in 11 games.

Matt Wisler (26, reliever) — Was designated for assignment by the Padres at the end of June, and traded to the Mariners five days later. Has allowed just three earned runs in 13 games, and has tossed scoreless frames in his past 10 appearances, including seven as a trusted opener.

Mike Wright (29, reliever) — Acquired in April after he was designated for assignment by Baltimore. Allowed 12 earned runs in nine games across two stints with the Mariners, and has been designated for assignment twice since. He’s cleared waivers both times and is currently with Tacoma.

POSITION PLAYERS

Tim Beckham (29, infielder) — Signed with Seattle as a free agent during the offseason and started at shortstop (committing what was then a majors-leading 12 errors) until J.P. Crawford was called up from Tacoma in May. Was used more in a limited utility role after that, and was suspended for 80 games on Aug. 6 after testing positive for PEDs.

Keon Broxton (29, center fielder) — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore at the end of July to aid Seattle’s ailing outfield. Offers a sure glove in center field, but has continued to struggle at the plate, batting just .143 in 17 games.

Braden Bishop* (25, outfielder) — Made his MLB debut with the Mariners in Japan, and has spent two stints with the big-league club this season appearing in 10 games. But, he’s been out since June 5 with a lacerated spleen. He’s currently rehabbing with Modesto.

Jay Bruce (32, infielder/outfielder) — Came to Seattle in the offseason blockbuster trade with the Mets and functioned sometimes as a first baseman, sometimes as an outfielder and sometimes as a DH. Was traded to the Phillies in June for a low-level prospect.

Ryan Court* (31, infielder/outfielder) — A career infielder in the minors, but was promoted from Tacoma at the end of July to help the ailing outfield. Hit .235 in eight games before he was optioned back to Tacoma.

J.P. Crawford (24, shortstop) — Seattle’s shortstop of the future arrived in May from Tacoma, and despite a short stay on the IL with an ankle injury later that month, has hit .250/.334/.409 in 71 games.

Edwin Encarancion (36, first baseman/DH) — Came to Seattle during the offseason in a trade with Cleveland, adding a reliable veteran bat. Was dealt to the Yankees in June for pitching prospect Juan Then.

Jake Fraley* (24, outfielder) — Has risen through Seattle’s ranks quickly after arriving in the offseason with Mallex Smith in the deal that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa Bay. Started the season with Arkansas, was promoted to Tacoma less than three months later. Made his MLB debut Wednesday after hitting .298/.365/.545 in 99 games in the minors.

David Freitas (30, catcher) — Was up and down with the Mariners last season, and traded to Milwaukee two weeks into this one after appearing in a single game.

Dee Gordon (31, second baseman) — Has been burdened by two IL stays in his second season with the Mariners, but is still hitting .276 in 88 games. Was at one point rumored as a possible trade chip.

Mitch Haniger (28, right fielder) — Reliable outfielder struggled to find consistency at the plate early on, leading the majors with 81 strikeouts before a ruptured testicle sent him to the IL in June. He’s rehabbing with Tacoma.

Ryon Healy (27, infielder) — Was Seattle’s everyday first baseman in 2018, but played primarily third base this season while Kyle Seager recovered from a hand injury. Was placed on the IL on July 26 with lower back inflammation, and had season-ending hip surgery earlier this month.

Shed Long* (23, infielder) — Made his MLB debut with the Mariners in May, and has spent two short stints with the club as an injury replacement, hitting .232 in 19 games and playing primarily second base. Broke a finger on his throwing hand in July after returning to Tacoma and is currently rehabbing in Arizona.

Tim Lopes* (25, infielder/outfielder) — Promoted from Tacoma at the beginning of August to help Seattle’s ailing outfield, though he’s primarily an infielder. Sustained a concussion after being hit by a pitch the day after his MLB debut. Is hitting .277 through 16 games.

Dylan Moore* (26, super utility) — Beat out Kristopher Negron for the super utility role this spring after being acquired as a free agent during the offseason. Made his MLB debut in March and has appeared everywhere but catcher.

Tom Murphy (28, catcher) — Acquired by Seattle in a trade in March after the Giants designated him for assignment, and has become half of one of the best catching tandems in the majors along with Omar Narvaez. Is hitting .293/.325/.614 with 16 homers through 53 games.

Omar Narvaez (27, catcher) — Acquired in a trade with the White Sox during the offseason, he has become one of the better offensive catchers the Mariners have had in recent memory, hitting .283/.357/.457 with 17 homers in 104 games.

Kristopher Negron (33, infielder/outfielder) — Veteran utility player spent most of the season with Tacoma, but was promoted in July to help fill out Seattle’s ailing roster. Was traded to the Dodgers less than two weeks later.

Austin Nola* (29, infielder/catcher) — Joined the Mariners as a minor-league free agent in the offseason and spent the season with Tacoma before he was called up and made his MLB debut in June. Has impressed at the plate (hitting .308/.366/.541 in 48 games) and as a versatile infielder.

Domingo Santana (26, outfielder/DH) — Acquired during the offseason in a trade that sent Ben Gamel to the Brewers. Struggled in the outfield, committing 12 errors, and started appearing exclusively as a DH after elbow soreness slowed him in July. He went to the IL with the same issue on Aug. 19. Leads the majors with 159 strikeouts, despite hitting .256/.332/.449 in 115 games.

Kyle Seager (31, third baseman) — Had surgery on his left hand in March and didn’t return to Seattle’s active roster until May 25. Struggled at the plate when he returned, but a recent hot streak has boosted his slash line to .243/.314/.485 with 17 homers in 72 games.

Mallex Smith (26, outfielder) — Arrived in the offseason with Fraley in the Tampa Bay trade, was injured in spring training and was optioned to Tacoma shortly after his return to try to find rhythm at the plate and in the outfield. Is hitting .235 with eight triples and a MLB-leading 34 stolen bases in 106 games, but was recently benched for mental mistakes.

Ichiro Suzuki (45, right fielder) — Mariners legend retired after playing his final two games when the club visited Japan in March. Is now an instructional coach with the organization.

Daniel Vogelbach (26, first baseman/DH) — Hitting .223/.352/.486 with a team-leading 28 homers in 116 games in his first full season in the majors. Was Seattle’s lone representative at the All-Star Game.

Mac Williamson (28, outfielder) — Signed in June after parting ways with San Francisco and appeared in 25 games, hitting .182 before he was designated for assignment by the Mariners in July. He was outrighted to Tacoma, but later released to play in Korea.