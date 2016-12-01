Broken hearts, prayers and grief on social media for fallen officer

From condolences to outrage, people took to social media overnight to express their feelings over the death of a Tacoma Police officer.
“I am (broken hearted) at the loss of your brave officer & moved to tears by your display of community & respect,” tweeted @nia4_trump.
@kbari12 tweeted, “@TacomaPolice RIP We are all praying for the family and the Brothers of the Fallen.”
@TacomaPolice is a fan page. Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter handle is @pio1tpd.
“Thoughts and prayers for the family of the fallen @TacomaPolice officer and all men and women in blue,” @“DataVis_Police tweeted.
@SporTechLove tweeted, “My heart goes out to the @TacomaPolice on the loss of one of their finest. I lived in #Lakewood and always felt safe when I was in Tacoma.”
“@TacomaPolice My heart Goes to you on this difficult nite!!! I cried as ur fellow officer was carried away May he Rest in Peace,” @amtrakhorn tweeted,
@Sammamish_Mom tweeted, “Grieving with @TacomaPolice tonight. Prayers to the officer’s family. My heart is heavy tonight.”
“@TacomaPolice You’re a good force. We’re all very sorry for your loss and grateful for what you do. God bless,” @momwithmoxie tweeted.
The slain officer was responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night when he was shot.
“#DomesticViolence is a killer. We lost a #Police Officer, killed in line of duty. So sad,” tweeted @Coach4Happiness.
Others got political.
@TomVerni said, “Another #police officer killed. Waiting 4 the #outrage.”
Others tweeted incorrect information. One pundit with 203,000 followers incorrectly tweeted the name of the Tacoma Police Union president as the slain officer.
