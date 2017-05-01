Tacoma to Pac-12: Foss’ Roberto Gittens signs to play basketball at Washington State

Roberto Gittens is headed to Washington State University.
Just like the past three All-Area players of the year.
The senior from Foss High School on Monday signed his letter of intent to play for the Cougars next year, coming almost a month after he had decommitted from Boise State.
#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Q7ZfBIR9vP— berto gittens (@bertogittens) May 1, 2017
And Foss coach Mike Cocke’ believes Gittens’ athletic, aggressive, authoritative play fits in with the program WSU is trying to build under coach Ernie Kent.
“He’s always seen himself as a kid who can play in the Pac-12,” Cocke’ said. “Ernie Kent did a great job the past couple of weeks to come in and let Berto know how big of a recruit he is to them.
“(Kent) is trying to build something there and he said he thinks the No. 1 ingredient is to do that with local guys. I agree with him.”
Gittens adds to WSU’s past three years of getting the top players in the South Sound – signing Bellarmine Prep’s Malachi Flynn last year and Viont’e Daniels from Federal Way the year before.
The signing means Gittens will not reclassify to 2018, like he had planned after rescinding his verbal commitment with Boise State in early April. Gittens had never signed a letter of intent to play for the Broncos.
“I think all along he’s had interest in playing at WSU,” Cocke’ said. “It’s been a conversation we’ve had for some time, but for whatever reason the offer didn’t come until later.”
Gittens was The News Tribune’s All-Area boys basketball player of the year this past season – leading Foss to its first state championship since 2000 and averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. It was the first boys basketball championship by a Tacoma school since Lincoln won in 2002.
Gittens’ father, Roberto Gittens Sr., played for then-Hofstra coach Jay Wright in the 2001 NCAA tournament against UCLA.
So who is WSU getting?
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Gittens is ranked among the top 30 forwards in the nation by Scout.com.
Gittens joins Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson as the two four-star recruits WSU has signed in the past 20 years.
Gittens’ relationship with Flynn, a fellow Tacoma native, drew him to WSU, Cocke’ said. And WSU assistant Curtis Allen, a Wilson graduate, made occasional appearances to Foss to watch him play and Cocke’ said he’s had many discussions with newly hired assistant Ed Haskins, a graduate of Clover Park who had been the coach at Garfield, about his star forward.
“He plays with so much fire and intensity,” Cocke’ said. “And that attitude that he plays with is something that every team wants. He’s a guy who is good enough to go in and contribute right away as a freshman. It’s all about how hard he works and what he does to prepare himself.”
Gittens will be the first Foss graduate to play basketball at WSU since Brian Wright, who graduated in 1985.
Ar’Mond Davis graduated from Foss in 2014 before signing with Alabama and averaged 6.9 points per game this past season. Dezmyn Trent was the TNT All-Area player of the year out of Foss in the 2012-13 season and went on to play at Boise State (he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in February after being charged in a drive-by shooting).
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments