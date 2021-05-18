Inslee signs what he calls the most ‘effective police accountability laws’ in nation

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed a dozen bills related to police accountability at the Eastside Community Center in Tacoma.

The package of bills does a number of things, including creating an office of independent investigations for police use of deadly force, banning the use of chokeholds by police and broadening the ability of the state to de-certify officers who’ve engaged in misconduct.

“As of noon today, we will have the best, most comprehensive, most transparent, most effective police accountability laws in the United States,” Inslee said.

Inslee was joined by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, legislators and family members of people killed by law enforcement.

One of the bills signed by Inslee, House Bill 1267, creates an Office of Independent Investigations within the Governor’s Office to investigate uses of deadly force involving police officers.

“My office formed the Task Force on Independent Investigations of Police Use of Force following the death of Manuel Ellis here in Tacoma in March 2020,” Inslee said.

Woodards called the bill “Tacoma’s top priority” in testimony in support of the legislation and echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.

“I was so happy the governor chose Tacoma to sign these bills,” said Woodards, who listed names of Tacoma residents who have been killed by police.

“We are here today because of Jackie Salyers, because of Bennie Branch, because of Manuel Ellis. And today, we get to give back just a little piece of comfort to these families in Tacoma, who have suffered such a loss,” Woodards said.

The signing of the bills also comes as Tacoma awaits the results of an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office on the death of Ellis, who died after being restrained on the ground by Tacoma police.

Also signed on Tuesday was House Bill 1054, which prohibits the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police officers and restricts the use of tear gas and vehicular pursuits. The bill also prohibits no-knock warrants.

“Here’s why this legislation is necessary: Many of these tactics have been used disproportionately against people of color,” Inslee said. “Many see these tactics employed as a means of suppression of lawful activities, including free speech.”

Senate Bill 5051 also was signed by Inslee. The bill broadens the ability of the state to de-certify officers who’ve engaged in misconduct and expands the reasons for which an officer’s license can be revoked, such as if a court finds they illegally used force resulting in death or serious injury, or that they witnessed another officer use excessive force and could have intervened but didn’t.

“The bill creates more transparency around disciplinary actions,” Inslee said. “Members of the public can now see the results of investigations and they can know whether an officer was guilty of misconduct.”

Other bills signed by Inslee Tuesday require officers to exhaust de-escalation tactics before using force when possible, provide juveniles with access to an attorney prior to any waiver of the juvenile’s constitutional rights when interacting with law enforcement, intervene when the officer witnesses a fellow officer engaging in the use of excessive force, among other actions.

Family members of those killed by police officers said there’s still more work to do.

Sonia Joseph, the mother of Giovonn Joseph-McDade, who was shot by a Kent police officer in 2017, said the laws signed by Inslee are “monumental” and a step forward for greater accountability for law enforcement when they engage in the use of deadly force.

“It is my hope that other families will not have to endure what I do, in order to get justice, and reclaim my son’s legacy,” Joseph said.

Katrina Johnson is the cousin of Charleena Lyles, who was killed in 2017 in an encounter with police after calling about a burglary from her Seattle apartment.

“We are relieved to know that it will not be police investigating police,” Johnson said. “... Impacted families, take a bow in knowing that your loved one’s death was not in vain.”