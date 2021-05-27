Live Updates: Latest on charges against 3 Tacoma officers in the death of Manny Ellis

More from the series Decision in the police death of Manuel Ellis More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general charged three officers in his death Thursday, May 27. Expand All

Here is the latest information gathered by The News Tribune on the case of Manuel Ellis, who died at the hands of Tacoma police in March 2020.

Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Tacoma police union calls charges ‘politically motivated’

12:35 p.m. - Tacoma police union Local 6 issued this statement:

“We are disappointed that facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be a politically motivated witch hunt. We look forward to trial. An unbiased jury will find that the officers broke no laws and, in fact, acted in accordance with the law, their training, and Tacoma Police Department policies. An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment. Like every community member, our officers are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Pierce County Council releases statement on Manny Ellis’ death investigation

12:10 p.m. - “In response to today’s charging announcement by the Attorney General’s Office in the death investigation of Manuel Ellis, the Pierce County Council restates its commitment to see law and justice practiced equitably across the county.

Pierce County has a complex history that includes efforts to achieve greater justice, equality, and understanding among all residents, as well as times when we have fallen short of our values.

We will face challenges as they come and remain focused on the work—including listening and learning—to develop innovative policies, programs, and services providing every Pierce County resident a better future.

As outlined by the Council last summer in our call for a thorough review of the county’s law and justice systems, we value inclusivity and are committed to transparent, open dialogue to achieve those goals.”

Gov. Jay Inslee releases statement after charges filed in death of Manny Ellis

11:09 - “I thank Attorney General Bob Ferguson and his office for a comprehensive investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis last year in Tacoma.

“In June, I called for a new investigation and for the attorney general to make a charging decision in the case, as it was clear to me that those needed to be made independent from Pierce County law enforcement. The resulting charging decision that was made today by Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the result of that investigation. This decision is within the authority of the attorney general’s office and I look forward to a full briefing on their findings.

“This is the first step in our system of justice.

“This year, I signed more than 12 bills creating the most comprehensive police accountability laws in the nation. It is my fervent hope that we can avoid future incidents and deaths.

“We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our communities – to turn the tide of injustice. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice,’ and it takes all of us to usher it into existence.”

Three Tacoma police officers charged in death of Manny Ellis

11:02 a.m. - Three Tacoma police officers have been criminally charged for the death of Manuel Ellis, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the three officers, who have been on paid administrative leave since June 3.

If convicted on both charges, Burbank and Collins could serve life in prison. Rankine is facing 6-1/2 to 8-1/2 years in prison.

Manny Ellis was more than a victim

Manuel Ellis is largely known for his death at the hands of Tacoma police.

Before his name became a rallying cry across the state for those fighting for racial equality and against police brutality, Ellis lived a life marred by hardships but filled with love. It was a life he was straightening out in the months before his death March 3, 2020, family and friends say.

The 33-year-old Black man grew up in the Tacoma area with an older brother and younger sister. He attended Wilson High School and dreamed of becoming a professional musician.

Ellis started playing the drums when he was 3 and was skilled at the piano and keyboard. His favorite was jazz, but he had a fondness for soul and hip hop as well.

“My brother was musically talented,” said his sister, Monet Carter-Mixon. “He could pick up an instrument and play it.”

The Tacoma police charged with killing Ellis

Five Tacoma police officers were involved in the death of Manuel Ellis, whose name has become a rallying cry against police brutality in Washington state.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, while being restrained by officers after a violent minutes-long struggle at the corner of of 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue.

He died from lack of oxygen, with methamphetamine and heart disease listed as contributing factors.

The Washington Attorney General filed felony charges Thursday, May 27 against three Tacoma police officers. Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter.

Video surfaced months after Ellis’ death, capturing him saying “I can’t breathe, sir, I can’t breathe,” shortly before losing consciousness.

All five officers remain on paid administrative leave.

Timeline of the death of Manny Ellis

