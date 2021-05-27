Tacoma police union alleges ‘witch hunt’ amid charging decision in Manuel Ellis case

More from the series Decision in the police death of Manuel Ellis More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general charged three officers in his death Thursday, May 27. Expand All

The Tacoma police union said in a press release Thursday the state Attorney General decision to charge three officers in the death of Manuel Ellis signified a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

The union further said officers involved in Ellis’ death did not break any laws and “acted in accordance with the law, their training, and Tacoma Police Department policies.”

“An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment,” the release reads. “Like every community member, our officers are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, 35, and Matthew Collins, 38, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Pierce County Superior Court. Timothy Rankine, 32, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake said in a statement that department outcomes that harm and diminish trust in the community must be reduced.

“We recognize this decision will not lessen the pain our community is feeling,” Ake said. “Conversations and actions regarding police reform are as important as ever.”

The department will start an internal review of all officers involved in the death of Ellis. Investigation findings may lead to further disciplinary actions, policy changes or training changes, Ake said in the statement.

All officers involved in Ellis’ death will be notified of the investigation and will receive notice of their departmental status.

Other involved officers include Masyih Ford and Armando Farinas, the latter of whom put a mesh spit mask over Ellis’ head.

Burbank, Collins, Ford and Rankine have all been on paid administrative leave since June. Farinas was placed on leave in January.