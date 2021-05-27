Charges in Manuel Ellis’ death a good start, Tacomans say, but there’s more work to do

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s decision to criminally charge three officers in the death of Manuel Ellis was met with wary optimism by some Tacoma residents Thursday.

While many were glad to see police held accountable, others said more work needs to be done to undo an unjust system.

Kyt Gardner was waiting for her bus on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just around the corner from a giant mural that reads “JUSTICE FOR MANNY.” Gardner said she saw video of the last moments of Ellis’ life and was shaken by it.

“I was sick. Every time I see one of these videos, I’m sick. I have five sons and seven grandsons, so I get sick,” Gardner said. “The police should be held accountable.”

Gardner expressed concerns about the original police explanation of what happened, which said Ellis died of “excited delirium.” In June 2020, The News Tribune reported the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide from respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint. That contradicted some initial police statements.

“I heard that they reported something other than what actually happened. Then when the family said, ‘Lets see that video,’ and the video was put out, there were some differences based upon what was actually reported,” Gardner said.

Even with the ruling, the first of its kind that held police officers responsible for deadly force in Washington state, some people said they hoped to see more systematic change put into place.

At the Red Elm Cafe, Destiny Murrell praised the ruling while expressing a need for there be justice in more than just this one instance.

“It seems like we are starting to consistently get charges, but I also think it’s a little too early to say that, because we do live in America, and I know better,” Murrell said.

While the charging was definitely a “statement,” Murrell said, people still deserve more when it comes to justice and accountability.

“I think we just get thrown a bone every once in a while and it’s like, ‘Here, shut up,’” Murrell said. “This problem is happening on such a wide scale that they think punishing a few officers is going to make a big change when, again and again, they’re putting guns in the hands of people who are not ready to have them. People who are power hungry.”

Bill Johnson of Johnson Candy Co. said he is glad to see the family get some semblance of justice.

“It is good that the family has a chance at due process,” Johnson said. “It is good that they have their day in court.”

In regards to the investigation by the Attorney General and its findings, Johnson said it was important to have an outside and unbiased look at what happened.

“When there are issues of police misconduct, having a third party investigate it is important,” Johnson said.

As for the charging itself, Johnson said he was “surprised” at the charging decision while echoing calls for broader change.

“I actually was surprised that they did this in this case. I didn’t expect to see it happen,” Johnson said. “The systematic change still has to be a little bit greater than one instance.”

Outside the candy store, educator and filmmaker Matt Vancil said the charging decision was a “good start” with more still to be done.

“We need more police accountability. The public needs to be able to trust that the people in charge of their protection are actually there for their protection,” Johnson said. “It’s a step in the right direction. It’s by no means enough. We have to end qualified immunity and we have to seriously consider either defunding or completely abolishing the police as they currently exist.”