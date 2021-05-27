3 Tacoma officers involved in Manuel Ellis’ death charged with 2nd-degree murder, manslaughter

Three Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis will be charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree murder. Timothy Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Warrants have been issued for the three officers, who have been on paid administrative leave since June 3.

If convicted, Burbank and Collins could serve 10 to 18 years in prison. Rankine is facing 6-1/2 to 8-1/2 years in prison.

This is the first time the Attorney General’s Office has criminally charged police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force.

Ferguson filed second-degree murder charges against Burbank and Collins because “Ellis died during the course of and in furtherance of Burbank and Collins’ felonious assault and/or unlawful imprisonment of Ellis,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

The two officers tackled and struck Ellis multiple times, used a neck restraint and tased him three times “all without justification for these uses of force,” records say.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, of oxygen deprivation while being restrained by police after a minutes-long struggle that occurred as he walked home from a convenience store where he’d gone to get a late-night snack after a church revival. Video captured him telling officers, “I can’t breathe, sir, I can’t breathe,” shortly before he lost consciousness.

His case became a rallying cry in Tacoma and beyond, cited as an example of police brutality and racial inequality that prompted protests and demands for change in policing.

From the beginning, Ellis’ family called for the officers involved to be fired and charged.

Four of the Tacoma officers — Burbank, Masyih Ford and Rankine — were placed on paid administrative leave June 3 after the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ellis’ death a homicide. Armando Farinas was placed on leave in January after a Washington State Patrol investigation found he was the one who placed a mesh spit mask over Ellis’ head.

The spit mask was determined to be “a significant factor, and possibly the most important factor” in Ellis’ death, according to the autopsy report. Methamphetamine and heart disease were listed as contributing factors.

A sheriff’s employee, Lt. Gary Sanders, who held Ellis’ leg as he was hobbled, was never placed on administrative leave.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department violated a new law requiring independent investigations into police-caused deaths by not immediately disclosing their involvement, so Gov. Jay Inslee turned the case over to the State Patrol. That 2,169-page investigation wrapped up in the fall and was handed over to the Attorney General’s Office Nov. 12.

Ellis’ encounter with police

Ellis’ encounter with police started in the intersection at 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

At least three eyewitness accounts contradict the police narrative, which is that Ellis was the aggressor. Ellis struggled with addiction, according to his family, and his criminal record included felony convictions for identity theft, criminal impersonation and attempted drug possession.

Burbank and Collins, who were patrolling together, said they saw Ellis grab at the door handle of a slowly moving car so they asked him why he was in the road.

He allegedly approached their patrol SUV and asked for help, then punched the passenger window up to three times.

Collins, who was driving, got out of the SUV and Ellis faced him in a “fighting stance” with clenched fists, police say.

“As soon as I realized that he had focused on Officer Collins and was probably about to attack him or start fighting him, I used my door to actually door check him and hit him with the door to draw his attention away from Officer Collins and kind of divert him away from that,” Burbank told investigators.

Ellis then used “superhuman strength” to lift Collins by his vest and throw him to the ground, the officers said. Collins, a defensive-tactics trainer, weighs 230 pounds with his gear.

The two officers wrestled with Ellis, trying to get him in handcuffs, but said he was just too strong.

Collins attempted to use a neck restraint on Ellis but couldn’t get in the proper position. Burbank used a Taser on Ellis at least twice, then got on the radio to call for backup.

Ford and Rankine arrived within two minutes and joined the struggle. A third Taser shock helped them gain control of Ellis as he lay on his stomach.

Ellis told officers he couldn’t breathe after Rankine moved all of his weight into the middle of Ellis’ back.

“I remember telling the individual I was like if you’re talking to me, you can breathe just fine,” according to Rankine’s interview transcript.

One officer told Ellis to “Shut the (expletive) up,” according to a Ring doorbell recording.

Burbank and Collins told sheriff’s investigators they did not recall Ellis saying he couldn’t breathe, and in fact, said he never spoke and only made animal noises.

The entire episode lasted four minutes.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene and demanded police remove restraints so they could give medical aid, Ellis was pronounced dead.

Police initially blamed his death on excited delirium, which can cause violent behavior, unexpected strength and very high body temperature.

Law enforcement groups and some experts say excited delirium is a legitimate condition. Critics often say it is used as an excuse to justify excessive police force.

Although the Tacoma officers all spoke to sheriff’s investigators, they refused to be interviewed by the State Patrol and invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Attorney General’s Office assumes investigation

Ordinarily, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office would determine whether law enforcement officers in the county were justified in their use of deadly force.

But after sheriff’s investigators revealed one of their employees had been involved in restraining Ellis, Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett stepped away from the case and asked Ferguson to take over the review.

An 11-member team from the Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case, including Ferguson, two retired state court judges, an assistant attorney from a civil rights division and various deputy and assistant attorneys.

State officials made sure “a majority” of the review team were persons of color, and the team did some investigating on its own.

They spoke directly to witnesses and interim Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake, consulted with experts and canvassed the neighborhood where Ellis died for more witnesses.

Initially the Attorney General’s Office said the case review would be complete by April 6. In early April, the office said it would be at least another 4 to 6 weeks.

All five Tacoma officers remain on paid administrative leave.

Timeline of Ellis case:

March 3, 2020: Manuel Ellis is killed in Tacoma

June 3: The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office releases his cause of death and rules it a homicide

June 4: Video surfaces showing Ellis’ struggle with officers

June 5: Gov. Jay Inslee announces an independent review will be done by state officials

June 10: Inslee takes the case away from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department after discovering a deputy helped restrain Ellis

June 17: Washington State Patrol is appointed the new investigating agency

November: The State Patrol turns over the case to Attorney General’s Office for review

Dec. 29: It is discovered that a fifth Tacoma police officer was involved once the investigation is released to the public